Frieze Sculpture at Rockefeller Center to Return for its Second Year

The art installation will be available for viewing from Tuesday, September 1 through Friday, October 2.

Rockefeller Center again will be transformed into a free public sculpture park for the second iteration of Frieze Sculpture at Rockefeller Center, a largescale public art installation featuring site-specific works from six leading International Artists, from Tuesday, September 1 through Friday, October 2 in outdoor locations at Rockefeller Center, between 48th and 50th Streets and 5th and 6th Avenues, Manhattan. Usually held in the spring as part of the wider programming of Frieze New York, Frieze Sculpture at Rockefeller Center, presented in partnership with Tishman Speyer, was postponed and readapted this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Curated by Brett Littman, Director of the Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum in Long Island City, the second edition is inspired by the site's and the city's natural materials of earth, rock, and plants, and by the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the original date when Frieze Sculpture at Rockefeller Center was scheduled to debut.

This year, Frieze Sculpture at Rockefeller Center will include works by six leading International Artists: Ghada Amer, Beatriz Cortez, Andy Goldsworthy, Lena Henke, Camille Henrot, and Thaddeus Mosley. The free outdoor sculpture park provides visitors the opportunity to experience and enjoy renowned artwork free of charge, at any time, with ample space to follow social distancing guidelines. Visitors will have the ability to learn more about the installation from a free virtual tour that will be available on the Frieze app in early September, which will accompany guests as they make their way through all of the sculptures on display around the Center.

DATES: Tuesday, September 1 through Friday, October 2

LOCATION: Rockefeller Center

Between 49th and 50th Streets and 5th and 6th Avenues, Manhattan

