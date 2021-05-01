Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Free Play Readings to Transform the American Theatre Canon

Available Now!

May. 1, 2021  
The Refocus Project: Correcting the Theatrical Canon

As a theatre company with a legacy of producing revivals, we realize we need to tell a more complete story and ensure we are an active part of the solution, not an ongoing part of the problem.

Please join us in getting to know these works and redefining them as the American classics they truly are.

HOME BY SAMM-ART WILLIAMS (1979)
DIRECTED BY RTC SENIOR RESIDENT DIRECTOR KENNY LEON
Available April 30-May 3

RACHEL BY ANGELINA WELD GRIMKÉ (1916)
DIRECTED BY RTC RESIDENT DIRECTOR MIRANDA HAYMON﻿
Available May 4-7

I GOTTA HOME BY SHIRLEY GRAHAM DU BOIS (1939)
DIRECTED BY STEVE H. BROADNAX III
Available May 7-10

SPUNK BY ZORA NEALE HURSTON (1935)
DIRECTED BY LILI-ANNE BROWN﻿﻿
Available May 14-17

WINE IN THE WILDERNESS BY ALICE CHILDRESS (1969)
DIRECTED BY DOMINIQUE RIDER﻿
Available May 21-24

