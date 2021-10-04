Free MADE IN NY Talks Debut October 5

The NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment announces three new "Made in NY" Talks for Fall 2021: "Where the Jobs Are: The Changing Media Landscape," "Level Up Your Career: Video Games" and "Investigative Documentaries: Uncovering the Truth." The "Made in NY" Talks, focusing on job opportunities in streaming, gaming and filmmaking, are free and open to the public, are a combination of virtual and in-person events.

Presented in partnership with the Center for Communication, the "Made in NY" Talks series brings together industry leaders to share insights, information and news with New Yorkers looking to work in the media and entertainment industries. Additional Fall 2021 talks to be announced later this year. Previous "Made in NY" Talks can be viewed on MOME's website. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance.

Tuesday, October 5, 6:00 to 7:30 PM ET on Zoom

From traditional networks to cutting-edge media companies, Center for Communication alumni have landed great jobs in the media industry. Listen in as savvy young professionals tell what it's like working at leading media companies such as NBC Universal, Spotify, and Viacom CBS. Find out how they landed their jobs and are navigating their careers in a dynamic media landscape.

Speakers include:

Dara Bean, Production Assistant, NBC News Digital; TODAY Affiliate Coordinator, NBC News Jhanelle Dennis, Sourcer, Talent Acquisition, ViacomCBS Avery Friedman, Creator Relations Manager, Spotify Romel Rodriguez, Filmmaker, Writer and Director Moderator: Alexandra Merceron, EVP, Rubenstein Strategic Communication; Lecturer in Discipline, Strategic Communication, Columbia University.



Wednesday, October 13, 6:30 to 8:00 pm

In person: SVA Theatre, 333 West 23rd Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues)

The game industry is the fastest-growing area of media and entertainment, as big tech companies continue to increase investment in gaming. Whether you want to be a developer, producer, marketer, or editor, find out how you can build your skills to pursue your passion in this thriving field.



Speakers include: Anya Combs, Director of Games Outreach, Kickstarter Rohit Gupta, Co-Founder, Andbox Victoria Setian, writer and video game developer Moderator: Krysti Pryde, Head of Brand and Community, Popdog





Thursday, October 28, 6:00 to 7:30 PM ET on Zoom

With the support of interviews, archival documents, and an inquisitive mind, documentaries have the power to take a deeper dive into controversial issues and expose concealed information. As part of Media Literacy Week, documentary filmmakers share their craft and process, and describe how taking a unique approach to storytelling creates more awareness about specific issues that impact their audiences.



Speakers include: Rose Arce, Executive Producer, Soledad O'Brien Productions Gabrielle Schonder, Producer, Frontline Sarah Teale, Director, Kill Chain Moderator: Raeshem Nijhon, Co-Founder and Executive Producer, Culture.House



