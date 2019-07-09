Free Family Day Announced At SummerStage In Central Park

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is in full swing this month, with a diverse set of shows taking place in Central Park and across New York City. For the most up-to-date scheduling and lineup for all SummerStage programming, visit www.SummerStage.org for all festival information.

On Wednesday, July 10, Ximena Sariñana will take the stage in Central Park. Ximena Sariñana has been performing for much of her life; as an actor, singing the theme song for a telenovela, and even as a judge on Mexico's version of "America's Got Talent." As a musician, she's evolved from the jazzy pop of her 2008 Grammy-nominated debut Mediocre, incorporating smoother electronic elements and bouncy dance rhythms into her fourth LP, ¿Dónde Bailarán Las Niñas?. She's supported by Puerto Rican singer (and Calle 13 alumni) iLe, who won a Grammy for her 2016 debut iLevitable, and the saucy neo-soul trap stylings of Madrid-via-Argentina MC Nathy Peluso. This free show will take place from 6 to 10PM. Doors open at 5PM. This show is presented in association with LAMC.

On Thursday, July 11, one of Colombia's first rock bands, Aterciopelados, will perform in Queensbridge Park. Their music fuses rock with a variety of Colombian and Latin American musical traditions.They are joined by newcomers the bluesy Bogotá-based rock band Diamante Eléctrico, who hold a pair of Latin Grammys for Best Rock Album and the honor of opening the Rolling Stones' first-ever show in Colombia. Dayansita will be spinning music all evening. This free show is set to take place from 7 to 9PM, and is presented in association with LAMC.

This year's run in Queensbridge Park continues on Friday, July 12 with a performance from A Palo Seco. Named after a stripped-down style of Flamenco often sung a capella or with percussion alone, the New York-based Flamenco dance company, A Palo Seco, combines traditional techniques with a modern, metropolitan flair. Returning to SummerStage for the first time since opening for Ballet Hispanico in 2014, the company will perform with a live band, and hold a free 45-minute dance class led by artistic director Rebecca Tomas before the show, sharing their expertise in Flamenco with the Queensbridge community. This free show is set to take place from 7 to 9PM, and is presented in association with LAMC. A Flamenco Dance Workshop with A Palo Seco is set to take place at Queensbridge Park at 7PM. No RSVP is required.

On Saturday, July 13, a legion of Argentinian musicians will take the stage in Queensbridge Park. The socially conscious singerLeón Geico is one of Argentina's most famous folk rock musicians, sometimes called the "Bob Dylan of Argentina." He's joined by the Sub-tropicalista rocker Kevin Johansen,who spent the 90s in NYC with his band The Nada; El Mató a un Policía Motorizado, Buenos Aires indie darlings and multi Latin GRAMMY nominees with twinkling guitars; Silvina Moreno, a sweet-sounding vocalist who studied at Boston's Berklee College of Music and recently opened for Ed SHeeran and Juan Inagramo, the Buenos Aires-via-Córdoba artist and producer who makes romantic electropop and dabbled in trap stylings with his 2018 LP Best Seller. This freeshow is set to take place from 5 to 9PM. This is the first edition of the iconic Argentine festival, Cosquin Rock in the US, and is presented in association with Cosquin Rock festival and LAMC.

Also on Saturday, July 13, the 20th Anniversary Latin Grammy's Celebration is set to take place in Central Park. Vincente García, a Dominican musician, singer, and performer who led the Dominican alternative rock band Calor Urbano will perform, along with Colombian hip-hop group ChocQuibTown, Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa, and Spanish band Macaco. This free show is set to take place from 3 to 7PM. Doors open at 2PM. This performance is presented in association with LAMC.

Avery*Sunshine will perform in Queensbridge Park on Sunday, July 14. Denise Nicole White, better known by her stage name Avery*Sunshine, has brought audiences together for years through her optimistic anthems and stellar stage performances. Her number 1 Billboard single "Call My Name" was awarded ASCAP's Rhythm and soul Sound of the Year in 2016. Her current album, Twenty SixtyFour features organic grooves and life affirming tracks. DJ P.U.D.G.E. will offer support. This free show is set to take place from 6 to 9PM.

SummerStage in Central Park's annual Family Day will also take place on Sunday, July 14th. This year's lineup features two bands making distinctly American music. Railroad Earth, a bluegrass-influenced jam band from Stillwater, New Jersey, takes its name from the Jack Kerouac prose poem "October in the Railroad Earth." The group serves up an improvisational take on bluegrass with a tinge of folk, Celtic, jazz, and rock in the tradition of bands like The Grateful Dead, String Cheese Incident, and Phish. Charleston, South Carolina's Ranky Tanky is more specifically southern, specializing in jazz-influenced arrangements of traditional Gullah music, created by the descendants of enslaved Africans in the southeastern U.S.' Lowcountry region. This free show is set to take place from 3:30 to 7PM. Doors open at 3PM. Ahead of the show, the CityParks PuppetMobile presents Bessie's Big Shot, a free, traveling marionette show. Bessie's Big Shot is directed by Bruce Cannon and co-written by Douglas Strich, Alexander Bartenieff, and Bruce Cannon, and will take place at 3:30PM.

CityParks SummerStage is New York City's largest, free outdoor performing arts festival, taking place in Central Park and in 17 neighborhood parks around the city, from June-October, presenting approximately 100 performances - the majority of which are free of charge - for 250,000+ audiences annually.

