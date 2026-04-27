Robert Cuccioli and More to Star in 54 SINGS LERNER & LOEWE at 54 Below

Four Tony Award nominees will be featured in 54 SINGS LERNER & LOEWE on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:00 PM at 54 Below.

The concert will celebrate the partnership of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe with performances of songs from their musicals, including Brigadoon, Paint Your Wagon, Gigi, and Camelot, along with selections from other theater and film collaborations. The program will include a 70th anniversary tribute to My Fair Lady.

The cast includes Tony Award nominees Meg Bussert and Martin Vidnovic, both nominated for the 1980 revival of Brigadoon, as well as Josie de Guzman and Robert Cuccioli. They will be joined by Jay Aubrey Jones, Gerard Alessandrini, Ben Jones, Michael Padgett, and Megan Styrna.

54 SINGS LERNER & LOEWE is produced, directed, and hosted by Michael Portantiere, with Michael Lavine serving as musical director and pianist.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets range from $25 to $102, with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and additional information are available at https://54below.org/events/54-sings-lerner-loewe/.

54 Below, recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a nonprofit venue dedicated to preserving the music of Broadway and expanding the art of cabaret, presenting more than 700 shows annually.

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