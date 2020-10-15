Forge NYC Launches The Forge Fellowship

Makers of all kinds invited to apply by Nov. 23rd.

The boutique consultancy and arts service company FORGE NYC today announced the launch of their newest program: The FORGE Fellowship.

Offering tools and training for personal and business growth, first-hand wisdoms from leaders in their fields, and FORGE's trademark inspiration and expertise from Co-Founders Chie Morita and Greg Taubman, the FORGE Fellowship is a fully-subsidized year-long engagement, bookmarked with 13 points of contact designed to help makers build the skills, systems, plans, and practices that will carry them not only through their next project, but their life's work as a creator.

The inaugural FORGE Fellowship will span February 1st 2021-January 31st 2022 and award a cohort of five independent makers or small teams with four consulting sessions, three salons with expert makers, three skill-building masterclasses, and two digital retreats, plus free access to FORGE's resource library, and 12 months of hands-on guidance and feedback from Chie and Greg, all fully subsidized by FORGE and its philanthropic partners.

"At FORGE, we believe that creative processes are more alike than they are different, and that embracing the widest possible range of makers is the best way to meet this moment and embody the change our communities are calling for," says Co-Founder Greg Taubman. "From the brevity of our fee-free application to the fully-subsidized support, we've made sure that our Fellowship will help makers from all backgrounds and lived experiences to assert their value."

"Together, we will foster an ever-growing community of confident creators who are unafraid to ask for what they need, actively challenge implicit and explicit bias, support each other with generosity and enthusiasm, and ultimately, change the understanding of what we can do in the world" adds FORGE Co-Founder Chie Morita, who previously designed and implemented the Sokoloff Arts Fellowship program at Town Stages.

Applications for the 2021 FORGE Fellowship are now open, with a deadline of November 23rd, 2020. To learn more about the 2021 FORGE Fellowship, the application process, or to submit an application, visit www.forgenyc.org/forge-fellowship.

