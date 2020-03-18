Follow Kristin Chenoweth, Ryan McCartan, and More Theater Stars on Tik Tok!

Many Broadway, West End, and Touring stars have taken to Tik Tok to post behind the scenes clips from their shows or just their daily shenanigans. So we've compiled some of our favorite Tik Toks for your enjoyment!

Broadway Legend Kristin Chenoweth @kristinchenoweth

Frozen's Ryan McCartan @vsco.hans

Dear Evan Hansen's Jordan Fisher @jordan_fisher

Mean Girls' Krystina Alabado @krystinaalabado

Emojiland's Lesli Margherita @queenlesli

Beetlejuice's Kerry Butler @kerrybutlernyc

Mean Girls' Renee Rapp @reneemj

Waitress London's Marisha Wallace @marishawallace

Jagged Little Pill's Antonio Cipriano @antoniocipriano_

Mean Girls National Tour's Mariah Rose Faith @mariahrosefaith

@mariahrosefaith Pls don't bully me I did this in one take and we say this so different by it's almost meet the plastics and I'm still in my room ##meangirls ♬ original sound - flighthouse

And last but certainly not least, Beetlejuice's Presley Ryan @prezryan





