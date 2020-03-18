Follow Kristin Chenoweth, Ryan McCartan, and More Theater Stars on Tik Tok!
Many Broadway, West End, and Touring stars have taken to Tik Tok to post behind the scenes clips from their shows or just their daily shenanigans. So we've compiled some of our favorite Tik Toks for your enjoyment!
Which one is your favorite? And while you're at it, follow us on Tik Tok!
Broadway Legend Kristin Chenoweth @kristinchenoweth
@kristinchenoweth
Walk into the club like... ? ##highnote ##walkintotheclub ##acapella ##broadway ##opera ##kristinchenoweth ##fyp ##redcarpet ##backstage ##behindthescenes♬ original sound - kristinchenoweth
Frozen's Ryan McCartan @vsco.hans
@vsco.hans
Queens Anointed ? ##Frozen ##FrozenBroadway ##fyp ##TransformationChallenge ##Transformation ##TransformationTuesday♬ Absolutely Anything (feat. Or3o) - CG5
Beetlejuice's David Josefsberg @davidsjosefsberg
@davidsjosefsberg
@beetlejuicebway @kerrybutlernyc ##foryoupage ##foryou ##fypg ##broadway ##beetlejuicebway ##beetlejuice ##maitlands Thanks @prezryan for the help!♬ The Box - Roddy Ricch
Dear Evan Hansen's Jordan Fisher @jordan_fisher
@jordan_fisher
First night waving through a window. ##dearevanhansen♬ Moon - Kid Francescoli
Mean Girls' Krystina Alabado @krystinaalabado
@krystinaalabado
Becoming Plastic ##transformationchallenge ##transformation ##fyp ##meangirls ##meangirlsbway ##theplastics ##reginageorge ##gretchenwieners ##karensmith♬ Absolutely Anything (feat. Or3o) - CG5
Emojiland's Lesli Margherita @queenlesli
@queenlesli
Hi NATALIE WEISS @emojilandoffbroadway ##breakingdowntheriff ##diva ##divachallenge ##foryou ##foryoupage ##fyp ##theater♬ original sound - queenlesli
Beetlejuice's Kerry Butler @kerrybutlernyc
@kerrybutlernyc
Let's haunt this bitch ##beetlejuice
Mean Girls' Renee Rapp @reneemj
@reneemj
We tried ?♀️ ##fyp ##foryou ##meangirls ##meangirlsbroadway ##ThisIsQuitting ##nyc♬ famous ppl are using my sound sks thank u ahhh - ??????????
Waitress London's Marisha Wallace @marishawallace
@marishawallace
My squad!! Is lit!! @waitressmusical ##waitressmusical ##sarabareilles♬ original sound - ハハハハハ
Jagged Little Pill's Antonio Cipriano @antoniocipriano_
@antoniocipriano_
##foryoupage ##foryou ##fyp ##jaggedlittlepill ##phoenix ##yououghtaknow♬ original sound - antoniocipriano_
Mean Girls National Tour's Mariah Rose Faith @mariahrosefaith
@mariahrosefaith
Pls don't bully me I did this in one take and we say this so different by it's almost meet the plastics and I'm still in my room ##meangirls♬ original sound - flighthouse
And last but certainly not least, Beetlejuice's Presley Ryan @prezryan
@prezryan
We tried to learn a dance but we couldn't so we made this instead @beetlejuicebway ##beetlejuicebway ##fyp ##foryou♬ Bagaikan Langit（cover） - _ucil?
