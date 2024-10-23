Flushing Town Hall To Celebrate Diwali In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Flushing Town Hall invites the community to join in celebrating its 10th Annual Diwali Festival on Saturday, November 2 from 12PM to 4PM.

This vibrant event for audiences of all ages will honor the Festival of Lights with a variety of cultural performances, family-friendly workshops, and a lively Bhangra dance party led by DJ Rekha.

This year marks the first that New York City public schools will close in observance of the holiday, on Friday, November 1. Flushing Town Hall’s next-day celebration on Saturday, November 2 presents the perfect opportunity for families of all backgrounds to join the traditional festivities and learn about the holiday.

The festival will begin at 12:00 noon with engaging workshops and captivating dance performances by Kathak classical dancer Abha Roy, Srijan Dance Company, and guest dance troupe ADDA, alongside Dr. Santa R. Nandi. The workshops will include block printing with Alka Mukerji, rangoli making with Joshua Roychowdhury, and Indian cooking demonstrations by Chef Nupur Arora of Queens Curry Kitchen. Guests can also enjoy henna art by Bella Beauty, Hindi calligraphy, and more.

At 2:30 PM, festival goers will be invited to join the dance party led by the renowned DJ Rekha, known for her pioneering work in merging Bhangra with global dance beats. Born in London and raised in Flushing, DJ Rekha has built a career as a musician, educator, curator, and activist, and is best known for her long-running Basement Bhangra dance party.

The festival will feature the dance drama Navadurga, choreographed by Abha Roy and performed by Abha Roy, Srijan Dance Company, and Dr. Santa R. Nandi. This dynamic piece explores the different forms of the goddess Durga, portraying her divine aspects such as innocence, love, compassion, righteous anger, and spirituality.

“We are thrilled to mark the 10th year of our Diwali Festival—a decade of Diwali delight!” said Ellen Kodadek, Executive and Artistic Director at Flushing Town Hall. “This festival has become a beloved tradition in Queens, bringing together people of all ages and backgrounds to celebrate the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. We look forward to another unforgettable day of culture, art, and community.”

“We are so excited to bring the joy and light of Diwali to Flushing, with returning audience favorites, Abha Roy, DJ Rekha, and Chef Nupur,” said Gabrielle M. Hamilton, Director of Education and Public Programs at Flushing Town Hall.

Abha Roy, the artistic director of Srijan Dance Center, has been instrumental in leading Flushing Town Hall’s Diwali Festival since its inception. A master of Kathak dance, Abha has represented the Indian Council of Cultural Relations and performed worldwide. She continues to inspire audiences with her dedication to the preservation and promotion of Indian classical dance.

Born in London and raised in Flushing, DJ Rekha is a musician, educator, curator, and activist. Rekha wants to get people dancing, which they’ll do at a Flushing Town Hall’s celebration for Diwali. Named the “Ambassador of Bhangra” by The New York Times, Rekha founded and led the Basement Bhangra dance party for twenty years. Rekha also worked as the sound designer and producer of the TONY award-winning Broadway show “Bridge and Tunnel,” and received a Drama Desk Award nomination for their work on the play “Rafta Rafta.”

Fashion designer-turned chef Nupur Arora started Queens Curry Kitchen as a way to explore her creative endeavors with food and a diverse palette. What started as a hobby soon became hugely popular amongst Indian students of a prestigious New York university who loved her home-style food that reminded them of food made by their moms. Today Chef Arora is the author of a book, “The Vegan Indian Home,” with many others in the works, but continues to share her flavors with her food through catering and events, and weekly meal delivery service, all from her Queens Curry Kitchen.

Flushing Town Hall’s 10th Annual Diwali Festival will take place on Saturday, November 2 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for member adults, and free for all children. Indian food will also be available for purchase throughout the day. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Box Office at (718) 463-7700 x 222.

For more upcoming events at Flushing Town, visit: https://www.flushingtownhall.org/fth-presents.