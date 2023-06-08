Flatiron Nomad Partnership Announces 2023 Summer Series — Interactive Public Art, Salsa Dancing, Fitness Classes, and More

The Flatiron Nomad Partnership's annual Flatiron Summer Series will return this summer with free fitness classes, salsa dancing, experiential public art, and a summer solstice sundial—all on the Flatiron Public Plazas, in the shadow of the famed Flatiron Building. Spanning eight weeks, the series will begin on Wednesday, June 21 and conclude on Wednesday, August 9.

The series' signature “Wellness Wednesday” offerings will feature free outdoor yoga, high intensity interval training (HIIT), Pilates, boxing, dance-inspired cardio, and strength training classes led by local studios on eight consecutive Wednesday evenings on the Flatiron South Public Plaza, along Broadway, just south of 23rd Street. The classes—in their iconic setting—celebrate the Flatiron NoMad district's reputation as New York City's “Fit District,” home to more than 50 fitness studios and gyms.

On four consecutive Thursday evenings, starting on June 22, the Partnership will present “Salsa Nights,” with the Benny Lopez Latin Jazz Ensemble inviting New Yorkers and visitors to dance to its live salsa music on the Flatiron North Public Plaza, along Broadway, just north of 23rd Street.

During Salsa Nights, the School of Visual Arts' (SVA) will present an experiential public art activation, titled “Art Is..”, featuring work by SVA professor and artist Stephen Gaffney. SVA will invite the community to respond to the prompt “Art Is..” by using chalk to write their ideas and feelings around the concept of art and how it resonates with each of us.

To kick off the series, the National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath) will invite participants to help create a large-scale human timepiece on the Flatiron North Public Plaza, by leaving their personal mark on a sundial banner in honor of the Summer Solstice. The MoMath team will be out on the Plaza beginning at 8:30 AM to celebrate the longest day of the year.

“This year's Flatiron Summer Series will fill our Public Plazas with fitness, dancing, and art from many of the institutions and businesses that make our district so vibrant,” said James Mettham, President of the Flatiron NoMad Partnership. “We look forward once again to welcoming residents, employees, and visitors to participate and discover—or rediscover—why this series is a quintessential New York City summer experience.”

“Participating in the Flatiron Summer Series on the Plaza, right across the street from our studio, is one of our favorite events each year,” says Jen Lobo, Co-Founder of bodē nyc, which will offer its low-impact HIIT class on the Plaza on August 9. “Over the past couple of decades, we have had 9 locations in various cities and around Manhattan and there is no place like Flatiron. Bringing our classes outside, with the backdrop of Madison Square Park and the Flatiron Building is always an exhilarating experience for our staff and participants. Even pedestrians join in right from the sidewalk!”

“Throughout 32 years of teaching at the School of Visual Arts Division of Continuing Education (SVACE), I often meet my students at Madison Square Park in Flatiron to draw and enjoy the merging of nature and the city,” said Stephen Gaffney, School of Visual Arts professor and artist. “I am thrilled to have been invited to participate in the 'Art Is..' project. The inspiration for the design of our interactive chalk wall art boxes stems from the icons of the area and my love of transforming space and form. I am excited at the prospect of my design prompting the community to interact with the space created by these art boxes. What a terrific privilege to be able to be a small part of enriching the lives of New Yorkers and visitors at the Flatiron Plaza.”

"We are tremendously excited to be working with the Flatiron NoMad Partnership again,” said Stephanie McGovern, Operations Manager for The School of Visual Arts. “It's such a unique and energizing experience to bring a public artwork to the Flatiron Plaza. Our participation this summer in the Salsa Nights will allow us to build a deeper connection with our neighbors through the joys of artmaking. As the cornerstone of our program is community engagement, we strive to offer artists a platform to not only connect with other create seekers, but to express themselves, build new skills and showcase their work. We look forward to bringing an art piece that will draw the public into the Flatiron Plaza and invite them to consider the role art plays in community building."

Registration for the Wellness Wednesday classes is available at Click Here. Registration for the additional classes will open in subsequent weeks. For the Salsa Nights, no registration is required.

A complete schedule follows:

Wednesday, June 21 at 8:30 AM – Flatiron North Public Plaza

Celebrate the longest day of the year with the National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath). Visitors will help to create a large-scale human timepiece, by leaving their personal mark on a sundial banner in honor of the Summer Solstice.

Wednesday, June 21 at 6:00 PM – Flatiron South Public Plaza

Wolfpack: Athlete's Den

Experience a unique and personalized fitness journey. Our program is specially designed to focus on functional training and recovery. Join us for an inclusive environment led by experienced coaches, pushing you to new limits. No matter your athletic background, Athlete's Den will challenge you in ways you never thought possible. Get ready to thrive.

Register for Class | Print & Sign Waiver

Thursday, June 22 at 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM – Flatiron North Public Plaza

Benny Lopez Ensemble: Salsa Nights

The Benny Lopez Latin Jazz Ensemble will perform, giving attendees—regardless of their experience and ability—the opportunity to dance to live salsa music.

The School of Visual Arts: The Small Box

This experiential public art activation will give attendees the opportunity to write, in chalk, their answers to a question posed by School of Visual Arts professor and artist Stephen Gaffney.

Wednesday, June 28 at 6:00 PM – Flatiron South Public Plaza

DanceBody: Dance & Sculpt

Experience dance-inspired cardio and sculpt intervals set to the best music out there. We don't do boring! No equipment is necessary to get a great sweat. Wear sneakers, come prepared to move. 40 minutes of Dance Cardio and 20 minutes of Sculpt.

Register For Class | Print & Sign Waiver

Thursday, June 29 at 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM – Flatiron North Public Plaza

Benny Lopez Ensemble: Salsa Nights

The Benny Lopez Latin Jazz Ensemble will perform, giving attendees—regardless of their experience and ability—the opportunity to dance to live salsa music.

The School of Visual Arts: The Small Box

This experiential public art activation will give attendees the opportunity to participate and directly engage with the art. This activation will feature work by School of Visual Arts professor and artist Stephen Gaffney created to directly interact with the community.

Wednesday, July 5th at 6:00 PM – Flatiron South Public Plaza

SOUK: SOUK Sweat

A rigorous flow of sweat-inducing, stamina-building yoga postures that include standing poses, twists, shoulder opening backbends, that provide the occasion to de-stress at the end of your day.

Register For Class | Print & Sign Waiver

Thursday, July 6 at 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM – Flatiron North Public Plaza

Benny Lopez Ensemble: Salsa Nights

The Benny Lopez Latin Jazz Ensemble will perform, giving attendees—regardless of their experience and ability—the opportunity to dance to live salsa music.

The School of Visual Arts: The Small Box

This experiential public art activation will give attendees the opportunity to participate and directly engage with the art. This activation will feature work by School of Visual Arts professor and artist Stephen Gaffney created to directly interact with the community.

Wednesday, July 12 at 6:00 PM – Flatiron South Public Plaza

Life Time: Life Time's MB360

MB360 is mind-body training that combines meditation, mobility, and functional strength training. A high energy class where mental and physical energy are one and the music is epic! Improve the way you move in your body. Surround yourself with mindfulness.

Registration for this class opens on June 28 at FlatironNoMad.nyc

Thursday, July 13 at 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM – Flatiron North Public Plaza

Benny Lopez Ensemble: Salsa Nights

The Benny Lopez Latin Jazz Ensemble will perform, giving attendees—regardless of their experience and ability—the opportunity to dance to live salsa music.

The School of Visual Arts: The Small Box

This experiential public art activation will give attendees the opportunity to participate and directly engage with the art. This activation will feature work by School of Visual Arts professor and artist Stephen Gaffney created to directly interact with the community.

Wednesday, July 19 at 6:00 PM – Flatiron South Public Plaza

Bredwinners: Slimmer Driller

The Bredwinners team will break down the fundamentals of the art of boxing. We explain the proper stance, how the punches are supposed to be thrown the right way, as well as putting your body in the proper position to assure a safe, efficient, and functional workout. Then, we'll pick up the intensity by stringing together our movements and punches to form combinations involving offensive and defensive thinking.

Registration for this class opens on June 28 at FlatironNoMad.nyc

Wednesday, July 26 at 6:00 PM – Flatiron South Public Plaza

Equinox: Mat Pilates

This authentic class incorporates a continuous series of mat exercises rooted in the teachings of Joseph Pilates. Strengthen your core, improve flexibility, and dramatically transform your body.

Registration for this class opens on June 28 at FlatironNoMad.nyc

Wednesday, August 2nd at 6:00 PM – Flatiron South Public Plaza

Power Pilates: Open Mat

Focus on your powerhouse with the classical Pilates exercise sequence. Using your own body as resistance, you will effectively work all muscle groups with low-impact movements such as the hundred and the teaser. This open class allows for easier modifications and challenging variations.

Registration for this class opens on July 19 at FlatironNoMad.nyc

Wednesday, August 9th at 6:00 PM – Flatiron South Public Plaza

bodē nyc: Hot Interval Training (HIIT 60)

Hot Interval Training (HIIT 60) is a training system that combines High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), muscle toning and cardio in a heated room. This practice promotes long, lean muscle mass while burning fat, with rapid results. It strengthens your core, improves circulation, and increases flexibility.

Registration for this class opens on July 19 at FlatironNoMad.nyc