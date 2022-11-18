Flatiron NoMad Partnership Announces Free Holiday-Themed Walking Tours in December
Since the Flatiron NoMad Partnership began offering the tours over ten years ago, more than 7,000 people - from 60 countries and more than 460 cities in the United States
The Flatiron NoMad Partnership, which provides free, year-round historic walking tours of the neighborhood, will offer special holiday-themed walking tours on three Sundays in December.
Attendees will learn about the Star of Hope, the country's first public Christmas tree lighting, the international toy and gift center, and Dr. Clement Clarke Moore writing his famous Christmas poem, "A Visit From St. Nicholas" (commonly known as "The Night Before Christmas") in his country home on 23rd Street in 1822.
The holiday-themed tours will be held on December 4, 11, and 18. Tours start at 11:00 a.m. at the tip of the Flatiron Building at 23rd Street just east of Fifth Avenue. No advance registration is required. For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210420®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FFlatironNoMad.nyc?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/things-to-do/free-tours/.
Since the Flatiron NoMad Partnership began offering the tours over ten years ago, more than 7,000 people - from 60 countries and more than 460 cities in the United States and Canada - have taken part in more than 610 excursions. The tours highlight some of the city's most notable landmarks, including the Flatiron Building, New York Life Insurance Building, MetLife Clock Tower, and Appellate Courthouse.
Weekly tours are led by Miriam Berman, the author of "Madison Square: The Park and Its Celebrated Landmarks" and "New York in Words and Images"; Mike Kaback, a native New Yorker who has an unquenchable enthusiasm for everything about the city; and Fred Cookinham, author of "The Age of Rand: Imagining an Objectivist Future World."
More Hot Stories For You
November 18, 2022
Listen to Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions – Volume Three, the final installment of the monumental three-volume set dedicated to the oeuvre of iconic musical theater composer Stephen Sondheim.
DARLING GRENADINE Cast Recording Will Be Released Digitally Today
November 18, 2022
Darling Grenadine, the original musical with book, music & lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik, has received a studio cast recording to be released November 18th on all digital platforms.
Photos & Video: Actors' Equity Members Rally in Times Square for a Fair Deal on Broadway
November 18, 2022
See photos and videos of Broadway's Actors and Stage Managers rallying in Times Square for a fair contract from their employers.
BETWEEN THE LINES Original Cast Recording to be Released in January 2023
November 18, 2022
GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has announced that Between the Lines – Original Cast Recording, based on the recent new Off-Broadway production, will be released in streaming and digital formats on Friday, January 13, 2023.
Concord Theatricals Launches New Record Label, Concord Theatricals Recordings
November 18, 2022
Concord Theatricals announced the launch of its new record label, Concord Theatricals Recordings. The label will be the home to many of the finest cast albums and theater artist recordings, including Concord Theatricals’ previous releases with Concord’s Craft Recordings label.