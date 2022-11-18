Flatiron NoMad Partnership Announces Free Holiday-Themed Walking Tours in December

The Flatiron NoMad Partnership, which provides free, year-round historic walking tours of the neighborhood, will offer special holiday-themed walking tours on three Sundays in December.

Attendees will learn about the Star of Hope, the country's first public Christmas tree lighting, the international toy and gift center, and Dr. Clement Clarke Moore writing his famous Christmas poem, "A Visit From St. Nicholas" (commonly known as "The Night Before Christmas") in his country home on 23rd Street in 1822.

The holiday-themed tours will be held on December 4, 11, and 18. Tours start at 11:00 a.m. at the tip of the Flatiron Building at 23rd Street just east of Fifth Avenue. No advance registration is required. For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210420®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FFlatironNoMad.nyc?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/things-to-do/free-tours/.

Since the Flatiron NoMad Partnership began offering the tours over ten years ago, more than 7,000 people - from 60 countries and more than 460 cities in the United States and Canada - have taken part in more than 610 excursions. The tours highlight some of the city's most notable landmarks, including the Flatiron Building, New York Life Insurance Building, MetLife Clock Tower, and Appellate Courthouse.

Weekly tours are led by Miriam Berman, the author of "Madison Square: The Park and Its Celebrated Landmarks" and "New York in Words and Images"; Mike Kaback, a native New Yorker who has an unquenchable enthusiasm for everything about the city; and Fred Cookinham, author of "The Age of Rand: Imagining an Objectivist Future World."