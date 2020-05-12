Shutdown Streaming
Flashback Video: Watch Clips From Signature Theatre's THE VISIT, Starring Chita Rivera

As part of its Signature Strong series, Signature Theatre has released exclusive flashback clips from the company's 2008 production of The Visit, starring Chita Rivera.

The clips are introduced with a special message from Resident Production Stage Manager Kerry Epstein.

Check out the video below!

The Visit is a musical with a book by Terrence McNally, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and music by John Kander.

Based on Friedrich Dürrenmatt's 1956 satirical play about greed and revenge Der Besuch der alten Dame, it focuses on one of the world's wealthiest women, Claire Zachanassian, who returns to her financially depressed hometown and offers its residents a new lease on life in exchange for the murder of Anton Schell, the man who abandoned her years ago.

