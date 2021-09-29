Five Boroughs Music Festival and The Muse Present Elliot Cole and Fiona Gillespie's Tam Lin and Stravinsky's Firebird

Five Boroughs Music Festival's (5BMF) 15th anniversary season continues on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 3:00pm with a special co-production and double-feature of Elliot Cole and Fiona Gillespie's Tam Lin and Stravinsky's The Firebird to be held at The Muse in Brooklyn.

Tam Lin is a folk-rock cantata setting of the eponymous 18th-century Scottish ballad and fairytale, composed by Elliot Cole and Fiona Gillespie and performed by Makaris, a new ensemble featuring members from ACRONYM, Alkemie, the Chivalrous Crickets, Oracle Hysterical, and others. It is a musical drama set on All Hallows' Eve (fortuitously aligned with the performance date) that interweaves traditional Celtic, medieval, and modern musical styles and instruments. The performance will also celebrate the release of Makaris' new recording of Tam Lin.

Part two of the double bill is a new adaptation for dancers and acrobats of Stravinsky's The Firebird, presented under the Creative Direction of Cynthia Dragoni of Next Realm Productions and the Cirque Direction of Angela Buccinni Butch of The Muse Brooklyn / ABCirque. ⁠⁠The Firebird tells the story of Prince Ivan, who spares the life of the titular creature while hunting in the forest, then receives its aid in vanquishing the evil Koschei the Immortal. The cast will be a mix of professional dancers and circus artists as well as select students from The Muse's children's programs.

These two stories, of mythical creatures and of the struggles to lift curses, couldn't be a more perfect pairing on a Hallowe'en afternoon, in a presentation designed to be friendly for families and for all those with a still-keen sense of wonder.

Additional 2021-2022 season events presented by 5BMF include the Cramer Quartet's Seven Last Words Project, featuring Haydn's renowned work interspersed with seven companion pieces composed by Jessica Meyer, Colin Jacobsen, Nico Muhly, Tania León, Reena Esmail, Paola Prestini, and Caroline Shaw; Castle of Our Skins performs their NYC debut in a program featuring Florence Price's Piano Quintet and Undine Smith Moore's Soweto for piano trio, paired with a lecture by Dr. Samantha Ege, a musicologist and Price scholar based at Oxford University; and the return of 5BMF's flagship project, the Five Borough Songbook, Volume III, comprised of 15 new songs by 15 composers, co-presented by On Site Opera and performed by vocalists from Kaleidoscope Vocal Ensemble.

Five Boroughs Music Festival is committed to the health and safety of patrons, artists, and staff, and continues to monitor and comply with current New York City COVID-19 guidelines and requirements. All guests aged 12 and up attending 5BMF's indoor, or indoor/outdoor hybrid, performances are required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 at time of entry. Proof of vaccination may be displayed via Excelsior Pass, NYC COVID Safe App (Android, iOS), or CDC Vaccination Card (or photo). Masks are required at all times inside 5BMF venues. 5BMF's health and safety guidelines are subject to change as federal, state, and city recommendations evolve.



Link: https://5bmf.org/events/tam-lin-firebird/