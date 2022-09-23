Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Five Boroughs Music Festival Announces Fall 2022 Season

Learn more about the program here!

Sep. 23, 2022 Â 
Five Boroughs Music Festival Announces Fall 2022 Season

Five Boroughs Music Festival (5BMF) - champions of chamber music in all corners of NYC - has announced its Fall 2022 season, which features the Queens, Bronx, and Manhattan premieres of the Five Borough Songbook, Volume III, and Love Affects by Castle of our Skins featuring Angel C. Dye.

5BMF collaborates with On Site Opera to present the Queens, Bronx, and Manhattan premieres of the Five Borough Songbook, Volume III on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 7:00pm at Flushing Town Hall; Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7:00pm at the Bronx Music Heritage Center; and Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 3:00pm at Hebrew Union College. These anticipated performances will complete the Songbook's citywide tour which began in April 2022 with borough premieres in Brooklyn and Staten Island.

The Five Borough Songbook, Volume III, a new cycle of 15 songs, duets, and ensemble works by 15 composers, was commissioned in honor of 5BMF's 15th anniversary and On Site Opera's 10th Anniversary seasons. It also marks the third installment of 5BMF's critically acclaimed flagship Five Borough Songbook project. The Songbook is performed by members of Kaleidoscope Vocal Ensemble - sopranos Nicole Joseph and Gitanjali Mathur, mezzo-soprano Cecilia Duarte, tenor Haitham Haidar, and baritone Jonathan Woody - in addition to pianist Erika Switzer, violinist Pala Garcia, and cellist John Popham.

The Songbook is divided into five sections, each inspired by one of New York City's boroughs. Its songs were composed by Arianne Abela, Raquel Acevedo Klein, Kinan Azmeh, Colin Britt, Majel Connery, Laura Jobin-Acosta, Will Healy, Brian Lawlor, Jessica Meyer, AngÃ©lica NegrÃ³n, Nkeiru Okoye, Juri Seo, Aaron Siegel, Darian Donovan Thomas, and Jonathan Woody. Song texts were drawn from a variety of sources: written by the composers themselves; drawn from existing poetry by Nick Main, Amy Lowell, Joseph Tusiani, and Walt Whitman; and with new texts, in Arabic by Firas Suleiman, in Spanish and English by Noel QuiÃ±ones, and in English by Tom Lee and Valerie Seeley.

On Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7:00pm, 5BMF co-presents Boston-based ensemble Castle of our Skins - a Black arts institution dedicated to fostering cultural curiosity and celebrating Black artistry through music in classrooms, concert halls, and beyond - at the Langston Hughes Auditorium at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. The program, entitled Love Affects, pairs chamber music with text to explore how love influences our sense of self, humanity, heritage, and future, and is a revival of their inaugural concert program, performed in celebration of their 10th anniversary this season.

This concert is co-curated with and features Castle of our Skins' 3rd Annual Shirley Graham du Bois Creative in Residence, Angel C. Dye. Dye is a poet, scholar of African American Literature, and the author of BREATHE (Central Square Press). She hails from Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX/Milwaukee, WI, is a graduate of Howard University, holds an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Kentucky, and is currently a PhD in English student at Rutgers University.


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


LISTEN: The Broadway Babies Release Debut Children's AlbumLISTEN: The Broadway Babies Release Debut Children's Album
September 22, 2022

The Broadway Babies self-titled debut album is a follow up to their live stage show that debuted at The Garry Marshall Theatre last Fall! With music and lyrics written by long-time collaborators Nicole Mangi and Leah Sprecher and produced by Daniel Weidlein of BioSoul music, the album (and show) was born out of a desire to help kids build connections through music, pursue their dreams, and gain confidence in their own unique voices!
Weston Theater Company Presents WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE & MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIEWeston Theater Company Presents WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE & MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE
September 22, 2022

Weston Theater Company takes audiences on a journey through our land and history with the toe-tapping and virtuosic WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE & MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE, playing September 28Â â€“ October 23Â at Walker Farm theater.Â 
Mountainfilm On Tour To Screen In Stowe At Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, January 2023Mountainfilm On Tour To Screen In Stowe At Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, January 2023
September 22, 2022

Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colorado. The tour will visit Stowe at Spruce Peak Arts on Saturday, Jan. 14th, 2023 at 7PM, with films that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm's mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.
Effie Passero From Postmodern Jukebox Joins BRANDEN & JAMES On Their Holiday TourEffie Passero From Postmodern Jukebox Joins BRANDEN & JAMES On Their Holiday Tour
September 22, 2022

Renowned cello & vocal duo BRANDEN & JAMES team up with singer/songwriter Effie Passero of Postmodern Jukebox & American Idol fame, for a holiday tour.
WHEN WE WERE HUNGRY FESTIVAL Announces Cancellation Of Las Vegas Event, October 20 & 21WHEN WE WERE HUNGRY FESTIVAL Announces Cancellation Of Las Vegas Event, October 20 & 21
September 22, 2022

Due to unforeseen circumstances, WHEN WE WERE HUNGRY FEST 2022 has been cancelled.