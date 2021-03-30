Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

First-Ever Amateur Production of MEAN GIRLS to be Brought to the Stage With the Help of Original Broadway Cast Members

Original Broadway cast member Gianna Yanelli will direct the production alongside Dominick Raffaele. It is being produced by Raffaele Productions.

Mar. 30, 2021  

Raffaele Productions has announced that they will be producing the first-ever amateur production of MEAN GIRLS! The production, which has been abridged and approved by MEAN GIRLS creatives will be directed by original Broadway cast member Gianna Yanelli alongside Dominick Raffaele. The production will feature special guest appearances from Original Broadway cast members!

For more information visit: https://www.raffaeleproductions.com/

Check out their Instagram post featuring Gianna Yanelli below!

Check out Erika Henningsen's TikTok about the production below!


