Fireside Mystery Theatre to Present FIRESIDE'S HAUNTED HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR at the Slipper Room

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fireside Mystery Theatre will present the world premiere of their Christmas Special, Fireside's Haunted Holiday Spectacular coming to New York City on Sunday, December 22nd at 5:30 pm (doors open at 5 pm) at the Slipper Room.

Now celebrating its tenth year as a podcast, Fireside Mystery Theatre is an original audio podcast performed and recorded in front of a live audience. Styled in the fashion of old-time radio theatre with a decidedly modern macabre sensibility, the popular podcast has been running since 2014 with over 3 million downloads and has received accolades from The New York Times and awards from the Rhode Island International Film Festival, New Jersey Web Fest, New Zealand Web Fest and many more.

Fireside's Haunted Holiday Spectacular! features a dazzling array of wintery stories, very special guests, merry musical acts, and a non-stop explosion of holiday joy that will be truly terrifying to behold.

Fireside's Haunted Holiday Spectacular! will be the sixth and final live show in our 2024 bi-monthly residency at The Slipper Room (167 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002) on NYC's Lower East Side with a full cast, sound effects, an improvised musical score and musical acts that complement our anthology of stories. Tickets are $20 and available online.

Featured performers include Ali Silva, Kacie Laforest, Mary Murphy, Eirik Davey-Gislason, Ricardo Delgado, and Alain Laforest. Featured Musical Acts include Shelly Bhushan, Anya Aliferis, Tom Shaner, and Gustavo Rodriguez. Featured Writers include Lizz Leiser, Kacie Laforest, and Silbin Sandovar.

The evening is directed by Ali Silva, Lizz Leiser, and Kacie Laforest, featuring live music and improvised underscoring: Brad Whiteley.