Film Adaptation of JOURNEY'S END Gets Release Date

A new film based on the play Journey's End has received a March 2, 2018 release date. The film will first open in New York and Los Angeles with a nationwide release to follow.

The cast of the adaptation includes Sam Claflin, Asa Butterfield, Paul Bettany, Toby Jones, Tom Sturridge, and Stephen Graham. The film is directed by Saul Dibb and features a screenplay by Simon Reade.

The play, based upon experiences during World War I, is set in a trench in St. Quentin, France. It involves Captain Stanhope's attempts to lead his British troops into No Man's Land, while Stanhope's old school chum Raleigh discovers that the captain is not the man he once idolized. The play first premiered on Broadway in 1929.





