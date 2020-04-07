Feinstein's/54 Below Will Premiere Four New Shows Online Including THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT and More

Feinstein's/54 Below has added shows to #54BelowatHome, a series of streamed performances to provide theater fans everywhere with artistic content from their favorite artists.

#54BelowatHome features shows from the Feinstein's/54 Below archives, which will be streamed as one-time only events on YouTube at a scheduled date and time.

Four shows now join the roster:

The Jonathan Larson Project - Thursday, April 16 at 6:30pm

Jonathan Larson wrote RENT and tick tick BOOM, the former a landmark Broadway game-changer and the latter a beloved musical gem. He was a brilliant, groundbreaking creator of musical theatre who died tragically at the age of 35, before seeing the worldwide acclaim his work would receive. Jonathan was posthumously awarded Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize, and his songs have come to be treasured and performed in 25 languages, from Mexico to Japan to Italy, from summer camps to the silver screen to Broadway. But what about all of Jonathan's songs we've never heard?

The Jonathan Larson Project is an evening of Jonathan's unheard work. Songs from never-produced shows like 1984 and Superbia. Songs that were cut from RENT and tick tick BOOM. Songs written for theatrical revues and songs written for the radio. Songs never before publicly performed or recorded. Songs about politics and love and New York City. This concert will be streamed on the 24th anniversary of the first preview of RENT on Broadway.

Starring Nick Blaemire (tick tick BOOM, Found, Godspell), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill, Beatsville, Company), Andy Mientus (NBC's "Smash," Spring Awakening, Les Misérables), Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, First Date, The Addams Family), and George Salazar (Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief, tick tick BOOM), with special guest Adam Chanler-Berat.

Directed and conceived by Jennifer Ashley Tepper. Assistant produced by Alexa Spiegel. Music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Charlie Rosen (Be More Chill, Prince of Broadway, Honeymoon in Vegas, Charlie Rosen's Broadway Big Band). Featuring a five-piece band including musical director Natalie Tenenbaum, Charlie Rosen, Cody Owen Stine, Megan Talay, and Marques Walls with Danielle Gimbal as copyist. Annastasia Victory serves as the associate musical director.

Storm Large - Saturday, May 9 at 9:30pm

Storm Large cartwheeled out of the gutter of her checkered past across a thousand punk rock stages and into her infamously googled stint on CBS's "Rock Star: Supernova." From there she went on to tour the world, singing in 17 different languages-and only behaving herself somewhat-with the joyful little pop orchestra Pink Martini. Now, this self-described "genre-fluid big mouth" tours the country with her own band, Le Bonheur. Storm brought Feinstein's/54 Below to its knees last December with sold-out performances of her Holiday Ordeal, and returns with a new collection of tortured and titillating love songs; beautiful, familiar, yet subversive. Like Storm.

Please note that this performance contains adult content and explicit language (with humor) suitable for those over the age of 12.

Joe Iconis & Family - Friday May 15 at 6:30pm

Musical theater writer and rabble rouser Joe Iconis brings his unique mash-up of showtune cabaret and rock and roll jamboree back to Feinstein's/54 Below. Join Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks as they roar their way through a set of Joe's incendiary songs. Expect classic tunes, new numbers, and works-in-progress. Spill a drink, make a friend, and spend an evening with a tribe of artists determined to bring along their traditional musical theater Family Values as they blaze into the future.

Iconis has penned the Broadway musical Be More Chill (Tony nomination), Broadway Bounty Hunter, Bloodsong of Love, The Black Suits, ReWrite, and The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks, as well as the theatrical concert Things to Ruin (cast recording available on Ghostlight Records). His songs were featured on Season 2 of NBC's "Smash," and his upcoming musicals include The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical for La Jolla Playhouse and Love In Hate Nation.

The streamed concert from May 26, 2019 will feature performances from Joe Iconis & Family members Amara Brady, Liz Lark Brown, Nick Blaemire, Gerard Canonico, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Seth Eliser, Alexandra Ferrara, Nick Frenay, Danielle Gimbal, Annie Golden, Morgan Siobhan Green, Molly Hager, Ian Kagey, Dennis Michael Keefe, Rachel Lee, Lauren Marcus, Eric William Morris, Jeremy Morse, Destinee Rea, Krysta Rodriguez, Rob Rokicki, Mike Rosengarten, Josh Plotner, George Salazar, Jared Weiss, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

The concerts are produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper.

Mauricio Martinez - Saturday, May 23 at 6:30pm

After starring on Broadway as Emilio Estefan and headlining the 1st National Tour of On Your Feet! for a year, Mauricio Martinez, the Mexican star of theatre, music, and television (currently starring in the Emmy Winning NBC Universo's "El Vato" on Netflix), returns to Feinstein's/54 Below after his sold out debut two years ago and his sold out evening last year with his solo concert De México To Broadway, where he takes the audience on a musical journey of his life & multifaceted career...and his "love affair" with New York.



This bold crossover talent, who made his sizzling Broadway debut 3 years ago, is a household name in Mexico & Latin America and has starred as the leading man in the Mexican productions of the Broadway musicals Beauty & The Beast, Saturday Night Fever, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Drowsy Chaperone, Sweet Charity, The Last 5 Years, and in plays like A View From The Bridge and more. Martinez sings music from such shows, and makes them his own.

Having also recorded 2 Latin Pop albums, which are available on iTunes & Spotify worldwide, Mauricio also gets personal and shares intimate memories that have shaped him into the man he is today.

Musical Director Jaime Lozano with special guests Orfeh & Mariand Torres.

Visit 54Below.com/54BelowatHome for the most up to date schedule.

Streamed performances will be available on the Feinstein's/54 Below YouTube channel at the scheduled time and will not be archived. Fans are encouraged to subscribe to the channel to receive updates and schedule changes.





