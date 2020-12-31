Fauci Believes Theaters Can Reopen By Early Fall 2021 if Vaccinations Are Done 'Correctly'
'Schools, theaters, sports events, restaurants — I believe if we do it correctly, we will be there by the early fall.'
Dr. Anthony Fauci has given yet another update on when he believes theaters will be able to reopen.
During a virtual conversation with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Fauci said that he believes theaters will be able to reopen with a "semblance of normality" by early fall, if the U.S. "diligently" and "correctly" vaccinates residents through July, The Wrap reports.
"Schools, theaters, sports events, restaurants - I believe if we do it correctly, we will be there by the early fall," Fauci said. "If we do the kind of vaccines through April, June, July, that by the time we get to the early fall, we will have enough good herd immunity to be able to really get back to some strong semblance of normality."
Fauci believes that first the U.S. needs to "catch up" when it comes to how quickly the vaccines are being distributed and administered. Assuming that the country is able to do so, Fauci expects that the "priority people" will have received vaccinations by the end of March or early April.
"Let's say [in] April, it will be what I call 'open season.' Namely, anybody who wants to get vaccinated can get vaccinated," Fauci said. "If we then diligently vaccinate people in April, May, June, July, that we will gradually and noticeably get a degree of protection approaching herd immunity."
Read more on The Wrap.
