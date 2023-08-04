Fantastic Forests: Family Workshops To Be Held On The High Line

Families are invited to explore the role the High Line's native trees play in New York City's unique ecosystem on Wednesday, August 9 at the High Line's 14th Street Passage, New York, NY 10011 for hands-on, kid friendly art workshops.

Guests will learn about native trees like staghorn sumac, whitespire grey birch, pitch pine, and more. Explore the forest in our urban backyard!

Art workshops are facilitated by the High Line's teen staff. Participants can make their own forest wands, draw themselves as leaves, create poetry about trees, and more.

Families are also encouraged to engage with Mother Tree, an interactive sculpture inspired by the bur oak (another one of the High Line's native tree species), created by teaching artist Cynthia Yan Chen.

Advance registration is encouraged. Walk-ups are welcome. This program is appropriate for all ages but geared toward children ages 6 – 12.

The High Line is both a nonprofit organization and a public park on the West Side of Manhattan. Through our work with communities on and off the High Line, we're devoted to reimagining the role public spaces have in creating connected, healthy neighborhoods and cities.

Built on a historic, elevated rail line, the High Line was always intended to be more than a park. You can walk through gardens, view art, experience a performance, savor delicious food, or connect with friends and neighbors-all while enjoying a unique perspective of New York City.