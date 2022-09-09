Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Funny Girl
FUNNY GIRL On Broadway To Offer Standing Room Tickets Beginning September 27

A limited number of standing room spots will be available for purchase for sold-out performances only.

Sep. 09, 2022  

The Broadway production of Funny Girl will offer standing room (SRO) tickets beginning September 27, 2022.

A limited number of standing room spots will be available for purchase for sold-out performances only. SRO tickets can only be purchased on the day of the performance, on a first come, first served basis.

Standing room will be offered in addition to the production's digital lottery.

Emmy-nominated Glee star Lea Michele began her run in Funny Girl on Broadway this week, along with esteemed actress Tovah Feldshuh, who joins the comapny as "Mrs. Brice." Check out photos of their first bows in the production and their first night celebration here!

They join Tony & Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo stars as "Nick Arnstein". 2022 Tony & Drama Desk Award nominee & Chita Rivera Award winner Jared Grimes stars as "Eddie Ryan".

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.


