FOR THE FIRST TIME IN FOREVER: THE SONGS OF KRISTEN AND BOBBY LOPEZ! at Carnegie Hall - More Photos & Info!

On April 25, 2022, The New York Pops celebrated their 39th Birthday with their yearly gala (the first since 2019), honoring Broadway legends Kristen and Bobby Lopez in: "For The First Time In Forever: The Songs Of Kristen And Bobby Lopez!" The EGOT winning duo is known for their works on Broadway for the long-running smash hit "The Book of Mormon" and modern Disney classics such as "Frozen." They recently won an Emmy for their song "Agatha All Along" from Marvel Studios' "Wandavison."

In addition to the Lopezs, three more long-time industry veterans were honored, including Nicola M. Heryet, John Osborn & Ron Schaefer & June Freemanzon.

The gala celebrating Kristen and Bobby Lopez took place at Carnegie Hall in the Stern Auditorium. Among the performers celebrating their works included Samantha Barks, Jennifer Barnhart, Kristen Bell, Jaime Camil, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Santino Fontana, Josh Gad, Jordan Gelber, Ann Harada, Nikki M. James, Mykal Kilgore, Maggie Lakis, Caissie Levy, Rick Lyon, Rob McClure, Patti Murin, Andrew Rannells & Betsy Wolfe. Many of them had connections to Kristen and Bobby Lopez and appeared in their past works.

Included in the musical review celebrating the revered Lopez duo were songs from their shows, including "Frozen," The Book of Mormon," "Avenue Q," and "In Transit." New material from "Finding Nemo - The Musical" (one of the Lopezs' newest musicals) was performed by the ensemble of performers of young talent from Camp Broadway for their 13th appearance at the yearly gala. In addition, Kids on Stage Students, young and upcoming musicians, performed "Do You Wanna Build A Snowman?" from "Frozen" with the orchestra on stage.

The kid's cast included Abigail MacLean, Abrielle Chapin, Alyssa Kiffer, Angelina Tung, Ben Boschee, Brynn Howard, Capri Marandola, Chase Holden, Claire Payne, Elise Levantovich, Ella Goldfader, Erin Page, Lenny Lane, Isabel Asher, Joel Crump, Julian Fernando Correa C., Leyton Carlson, Megan Gibson-Prugh, Mila Shapiro, Ohíya Walker, Raine Lind, Ramsey Whitney, Rebekah Farnsworth, Samantha DiGiorgio, Samantha Fiore, Sebastian Ontiveros, Sophia Tucci, and Frankie Lane.

The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble

Back row: Ben Boschee, Frankie Lane, Lenny Lane, Samantha DiGiorgio

Front Row: Ramsey Whitney, Raine Lind, Elise Levantovich

Kristen, Katherine, Bobby & Anne Lopez

Full Company

Original Cast of "Avenue Q"

Photo Credits: Rob Rich

For More information about The New York Pops and the event, check out their website: https://newyorkpops.org