Take Root at Green Space to Present DEGREES OF FREEDOM

Green Space has announced a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs this December. Take Root will present an evening of work by Wan Dance Theater/Huiwang Zhang on December 10th and 11th, and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists on December 12th.

Green Space has proven to provide an inspiring and welcoming environment where choreographers can explore, experiment, and deepen their creative process.

TAKE ROOT, now in its 13th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth by providing our venue, Green Space, along with full technical and marketing support to present their work to the NYC public.

FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 16 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features five dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space's Artistic Director, Valerie Green.

Take Root

December 10th and 12th

8pm

Advance sale tickets: $17 online at www.GreenSpaceStudio.org

Tickets purchased at door: $20 cash, $22 credit card



i??Zhang's new evening-length work, Degrees of Freedom, explores the concept of "self-reliance" within a tediously set choreographic structure. The piece begins with a solo body inquiring in task-based movement. Henry David Thoreau's writing on the duty of civil disobedience in Walden inspires the work to expand into a trio experimenting with physical and social limitations of each individual. The dancers move on the premise of gravity and exist beyond the color of their skin. Degrees of Freedom begins the search for a structure that can allow individual free will to manifest, interact and disobey. Earlier stages of this work have been supported by the Queens Council on the Arts' Independent Artist Grant.

