FLYING OVER SUNSET Cancels This Afternoon's Performance

FLYING OVER SUNSET has cancelled this afternoon's performance (Wednesday, December 22 at 2pm) due to the detection of a positive COVID test result in the company.

The next scheduled performance is Wednesday, December 22 at 8pm.

1950s Hollywood. You are at a beautiful beach house overlooking the Pacific with Cary Grant, Clare Boothe Luce and Aldous Huxley... and they are on an acid trip. Together.





That is the bold premise of Flying Over Sunset, a new musical written and directed by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner James Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, Falsettos). Join three extraordinary people as they take an exhilarating journey into the most colorful corners of the human psyche - delving into their private desires, hopes and secrets. Carmen Cusack (Bright Star), Harry Hadden-Paton (My Fair Lady) and Tony Yazbeck (On the Town) lead the cast in this brilliantly imagined story of revelation and connection.





FLYING OVER SUNSET features a gorgeous score written by Pulitzer Prize, Emmy® and Tony Award winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal) and Tony nominee Michael Korie (Grey Gardens). Michelle Dorrance, the world-renowned dancer and MacArthur grant winner, makes her theatrical debut as the show's choreographer. Don't miss the next breathtakingly original musical from James Lapine - now in previews at Lincoln Center Theater!