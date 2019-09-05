FIAF's Crossing The Line Festival Presents BRIDGING: An International Dialogue On Diversity And Inclusion In The Arts

This fall the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) and the Edmond de Rothschild Foundations present the fourth edition of BRIDGING: An International Dialogue on Diversity and Inclusion in the Arts, as part of the 2019 Crossing the Line Festival. This year's iteration spotlights the career and work of Germaine Acogny, known worldwide as the Mother of Contemporary African Dance.

The centerpiece of this year's BRIDGING is the US premiere of Acogny's powerhouse solo SOMEWHERE AT THE BEGINNING, an extraordinary retelling of her personal history intertwined with that of her native Senegal at LaMama's Ellen Stewart Theatre, Thursday, September 26 through Saturday, September 28. A two-time Bessie Award winner, Acogny incorporates dance, referencing Greek theater and world music in this unflinching piece.

In addition to her performance career, Acogny is the founder and director of the renowned École des Sables, where she has shaped a new generation of dancers and choreographers in Africa. As part of BRIDGING, she will share her unique perspective in a series of workshops with dance students at Tisch NYU from September 30 through October 4. Acogny will demonstrate her technique that fuses elements of traditional West African dance with contemporary western dance. The workshop culminates on Friday, October 4, with a public showing and restitution. She will also participate in a conversation with fellow choreographer Yoshiko Chuma and Asia Society Director for Performing Arts and Cultural Programs Rachel Cooper on Friday, September 27 at noon at the 92y.

"For seven decades, Germaine Acogny has not only been one of the most important creators of new Western African dance, but also one of its most ardent advocates," explains Firoz Ladak, CEO of the Edmond de Rothschild Foundations. "She has already made a mark on the New York landscape, and we are honored to be able to share her profound work and teachings with New York audiences and students.





