Extra, Extra! NEWSIES Is Now Available For Licensing!

Check the headlines! The beloved Disney musical Newsies, featuring songs like "Seize The Day", "Santa Fe", and "King of New York", could be coming to your stage! Music Theatre International announced that they would be exclusively licensing performance rights this New York tap extravaganza. Do you think your school or community has what it takes to sing, tap and sell papes? Now's the time to seize the day and produce your own production of Newsies!

Set in New York City at the turn of the century, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged 'newsies,' who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. But when publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies newsies from across the city to strike for what's right.

Newsies is Disney's triumphant, smash-hit New York musical. It's the record-breaking, Tony Award-winning Broadway phenomenon that tells the story of an unlikely band of underdogs who take on the biggest names in publishing in an inspiring fight for justice. Music from Tony Award winners Alan Menken and Jack Feldman as well as dancing from Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli. With a book by four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein and directed by Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun, Newsies is a fan favorite!

When it opened on March 29, 2012, Newsies was intended for a Broadway run of just 101 performances. The show's fiercely devoted fans had other ideas, however: they propelled the show to a run that will total 1005 performances, attendance of more than 1 million and a gross of over $100M. At the time of Newsies' closing, only the landmark musical Rent will have played the Nederlander Theatre longer in its 93 year history.

To read the full Music Theatre International article, click here.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles