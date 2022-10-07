Exclusive: Watch the New Lyric Video for Barbra Streisand's 'Cry Me a River', Featured on New Album- Live At The Bon Soir

As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Barbra Streisand fans have reason to rejoice! On November 4, Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings will release the long-awaited Barbra Streisand - Live At The Bon Soir. Available digitally or on CD, Live At The Bon Soir may be pre-ordered HERE

With new mixes supervised by Barbra and Grammy Award-winning engineer Jochem van der Saag, listeners are able to experience what it was like to witness 20-year old Streisand at the dawn of her unparalleled career. Recorded in a tiny Greenwich Village nightclub on November 4, 5 and 6, 1962 (just weeks after Streisand inked her first record deal with Columbia on October 1), Live At The Bon Soir was originally intended to be Barbra's debut album for the label.

The tapes for Live At The Bon Soir were eventually shelved in favor of 1963's The Barbra Streisand Album (which offered studio versions of 11 songs from Barbra's nightclub repertoire). That groundbreaking album took home several Grammys including Album of the Year and Best Female Vocal Performance.

With the release of Barbra Streisand - Live At The Bon Soir, her first album since 2021's Release Me 2 (a career-spanning compilation of rare and previously unreleased recordings), Columbia Records celebrates Barbra Streisand's 60th anniversary with the label. She is the only artist--solo or group--to have charted #1 albums across six consecutive decades (60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s).

2022 marks the 60th anniversary of her legendary appearances at the famed Greenwich Village haunt, The Bon Soir. For the first time, Barbra Streisand - Live At The Bon Soir includes 24 tracks that have been produced, mixed and approved by Barbra Streisand and released in their entirety as an album. All of the original master tapes are from Barbra's personal vault.

As Barbra says in her personal liner note, "I had never even been in a nightclub until I sang in one. I sang two songs in a talent contest at a little club called The Lion and won, which led to being hired at a more sophisticated supper club around the corner called the Bon Soir, with an actual stage and a spotlight. The buzz that began at the Bon Soir led to a contract with Columbia Records in 1962, the start of a long association that continues to this day. The initial plan for my first album was to record it at the club, and these early tapes have been sleeping in my vault for six decades. I'm delighted to finally bring them out into the light and share what could have been my debut album, Live At The Bon Soir."

Barbra Streisand - Live At The Bon Soir Track List:

1. Introduction by David Kapralik (Columbia Records)/My Name Is Barbra (Leonard Bernstein)

2. Much More (Tom Jones/Harvey Schmidt)

3. Napoleon (Harold Arlen/E.Y. Harburg)

4. I Hate Music (Leonard Bernstein)

5. Right As The Rain (Harold Arlen/E.Y. Harburg)

6. Cry Me A River (Arthur Hamilton)

7. Value (Jeff Harris)

8. Lover, Come Back To Me (Oscar Hammerstein II/Sigmund Romberg)

9. Band Introductions

10. Soon It's Gonna Rain (Harvey Schmidt/Tom Jones)

11. Come To The Supermarket (In Old Peking) (Cole Porter)

12. When The Sun Comes Out (Harold Arlen/Ted Koehler)

13. Happy Days Are Here Again (Jack Yellen/Milton Ager)

14. Keepin' Out Of Mischief Now (Andy Razaf/Thomas "Fats" Waller)

15. A Sleepin' Bee (Harold Arlen/Truman Capote)

16. I Had Myself A True Love (Harold Arlen/Johnny Mercer)

17. Bewitched, Bothered And Bewildered (Richard Rodgers/Lorenz Hart)

18. Who's Afraid Of The Big Bad Wolf? (Frank Churchill/Ann Ronell)

19. I'll Tell The Man In The Street (Richard Rodgers/Lorenz Hart)

20. A Taste Of Honey (Bobby Scott/Ric Marlow)

21. Never Will I Marry (Frank Loesser)

22. Nobody's Heart Belongs To Me (Richard Rodgers/Lorenz Hart)

23. My Honey's Lovin' Arms (Herman Ruby/Joseph Meyer)

24. I Stayed Too Long At The Fair (Billy Barnes)

Below, BroadwayWorld is very excited to debut the lyric video for Barbra's show-stopping rendition of "Cry Me A River," directed by Matt Amato. Because there is no filmed footage of Barbra performing at the Bon Soir, Matt created a fantasy performance, using still photos and a live audience. This allows viewers to experience the ambience of the Bon Soir nightclub from Barbra's perspective. Watch as Matt cleverly includes lyrical easter eggs and references to Barbra's historic career throughout the video. Can you find them all?