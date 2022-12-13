Exclusive: Watch 'Take My Hand' from A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES

This December, Irish Rep offers up the sixth special return of its joyous holiday classic, Dylan Thomas's iconic A Child's Christmas in Wales. Charlotte Moore's musical adaptation of this "never to be forgotten day at the end of the unremembered year" features heartwarming contemporary and traditional Christmas music interwoven with the popular story of that snowy Christmas Day in Wales.

Charlotte Moore premiered this adaptation in 2002 as part of A Celtic Christmas. The Associated Press said of a subsequent run in 2010, that the production "leave[s] the audience feeling as though they're tucked inside a cozy, musical snow globe." The production was revived, by popular demand, for the 2011, 2015, and 2018 holiday seasons.

A Child's Christmas in Wales began performances on December 1, 2022, at Irish Repertory Theatre (132 West 22nd Street) on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage, and opened December 8 for a run through December 31, 2022.

Below, get into the holiday spirit with an exclusive video featuring Kerry Conte, Ali Ewoldt, Jay Aubrey Jones, Kylie Kuioka, Dan Macke and Ashley Robinson singing "Take My Hand."