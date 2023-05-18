Exclusive: Watch Santino Fontana, Sarah Stiles & More in New Horror Comedy Trailer

After being seen on Broadway together in the Tony-winning musical Tootsie in 2019, Santino Fontana, Sarah Stiles, and Julie Halston will be seen in Tribeca Film Festival's darkly comical and somewhat bloody short film Brenda And Billy (And The Pothos Plant).

BroadwayWorld is exclusively premiering the new trailer for the upcoming film. Watch the gruesome preview below!

This horror comedy stars Tony winner Fontana (Tootsie on Broadway, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Shades of Blue, Nurse Jackie), two time Tony Award Nominee Stiles, (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Billions, Get Shorty), Tony Award winner Halston (Gossip Girl, The Good Fight), plus Catherine Curtin (Stranger Things, Orange is The New Black) and Beethovan Oden (FBI: Most Wanted, The Last O.G).

This dark comedy short was written and directed by the award-winning filmmaker Dave Solomon. Brenda And Billy (And The Pothos Plant) was selected from over 8000 submissions by the OSCAR-qualified Tribeca Film Festival.

After an incident involving a pothos plant, a frying pan and a flower pot leaves their mother for dead, two estranged siblings (a botanist and a magician) come together to figure out what to do with the body.

Dave Solomon is an award-winning NYC-based writer and director working in both theatre and film. As well as his award-winning LGBTQ+ horror short, PHOTO OP and CAVAN, Solomon assisted Oscar-winner Bill Condon on DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and MR. HOLMES, starring Ian McKellen and Laura Linney.

He has also worked on twelve Broadway Productions including CURTAINS, 9 TO 5 and more. He also directed the first national tour of the Broadway musical TOOTSIE. Solomon is currently developing his feature film, CHESTERFIELD FALLS, a Halloween-themed ghost story that utilizes authentic Halloween customs and rituals.

The talented producer team includes the Tony-nominated producer Karen Johnston and Writer/Director/Producer of OSCAR-qualified F^¢K '€M R!GHT B@¢K, Harris Doran. He also produced KOKOMO CITY which won at both Berlin and Sundance. The cinematography is by David N. Stiles with Production Design by Nathaniel Garner.

Brenda And Billy (And The Pothos Plant) can be seen at Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, June 9, Monday, Wednesday, June 14 and Saturday, June 17.

Watch the new trailer here:

Check out photos from the film here:

Catherine Curtin as Mother

Beethovan Oden as Officer Carl