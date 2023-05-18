Exclusive: Watch Santino Fontana, Sarah Stiles & More in New Horror Comedy Trailer

BRENDA AND BILLY (AND THE POTHOS PLANT) can be seen at Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, June 9, Monday, Wednesday, June 14 and Saturday, June 17.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th Photo 1 WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th
Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson Photo 2 Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson
SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kenn Photo 4 Photos: First Look at SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center

After being seen on Broadway together in the Tony-winning musical Tootsie in 2019, Santino Fontana, Sarah Stiles, and Julie Halston will be seen in Tribeca Film Festival's darkly comical and somewhat bloody short film Brenda And Billy (And The Pothos Plant).

BroadwayWorld is exclusively premiering the new trailer for the upcoming film. Watch the gruesome preview below!

This horror comedy stars Tony winner Fontana (Tootsie on Broadway, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Shades of Blue, Nurse Jackie), two time Tony Award Nominee Stiles, (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Billions, Get Shorty), Tony Award winner Halston (Gossip Girl, The Good Fight), plus Catherine Curtin (Stranger Things, Orange is The New Black) and Beethovan Oden (FBI: Most Wanted, The Last O.G).

This dark comedy short was written and directed by the award-winning filmmaker Dave Solomon. Brenda And Billy (And The Pothos Plant) was selected from over 8000 submissions by the OSCAR-qualified Tribeca Film Festival.

After an incident involving a pothos plant, a frying pan and a flower pot leaves their mother for dead, two estranged siblings (a botanist and a magician) come together to figure out what to do with the body.

Dave Solomon is an award-winning NYC-based writer and director working in both theatre and film. As well as his award-winning LGBTQ+ horror short, PHOTO OP and CAVAN, Solomon assisted Oscar-winner Bill Condon on DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and MR. HOLMES, starring Ian McKellen and Laura Linney.

He has also worked on twelve Broadway Productions including CURTAINS, 9 TO 5 and more. He also directed the first national tour of the Broadway musical TOOTSIE. Solomon is currently developing his feature film, CHESTERFIELD FALLS, a Halloween-themed ghost story that utilizes authentic Halloween customs and rituals.

The talented producer team includes the Tony-nominated producer Karen Johnston and Writer/Director/Producer of OSCAR-qualified F^¢K '€M R!GHT B@¢K, Harris Doran. He also produced KOKOMO CITY which won at both Berlin and Sundance. The cinematography is by David N. Stiles with Production Design by Nathaniel Garner.

Brenda And Billy (And The Pothos Plant) can be seen at Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, June 9, Monday, Wednesday, June 14 and Saturday, June 17.

Watch the new trailer here:

Check out photos from the film here:

Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center
Catherine Curtin as Mother
Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center
Beethovan Oden as Officer Carl
Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center
Sarah Stiles and Santino Fontana


Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 20th Annual Theater Fans Choice Awards Photo
Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards

There's just two weeks left get your ballots in for BroadwayWorld's 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards, a dazzling part of our 20th Anniversary Celebration!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Launch North American Tour in January 2025 Photo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Launch North American Tour in January 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK will launch a North American tour in January 2025. The tour will begin in a city in New York State to be announced at a later date. Learn more about the production here!

Video: Watch the THEATER CAMP Trailer Starring Ben Platt & More Photo
Video: Watch the THEATER CAMP Trailer Starring Ben Platt & More

Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in the original comedy THEATER CAMP as Amos and Rebecca-Diane – lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. The cast also includes Noah Galvin, Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Amy Sedaris, and more. Watch the video trailer now!

Chanler-Berat, Testa, Sessions, & More Will Lead A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage Photo
Chanler-Berat, Testa, Sessions, & More Will Lead A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage

Barrington Stage Company has announced initial casting for William Finn’s 1998 musical A New Brain, opening Sunday, August 20, 2023 and playing through September 10, 2023 on BSC’s Boyd-Quinson Stage (30 Union Street). Find out who is starring and how to attend!


From This Author - Michael Major

Israeli Bass Producer Whales Shares 6-Track EPIsraeli Bass Producer Whales Shares 6-Track EP
FULL CIRCLE Max Original Limited Series Debuts in JulyFULL CIRCLE Max Original Limited Series Debuts in July
Dean Ford to Release 'Dream Fever' EP in JuneDean Ford to Release 'Dream Fever' EP in June
Wolfie's Just Fine (Musician/Comedian Jon Lajoie) Shares New Single 'Hulk Hogan Slammed Andre The Giant'Wolfie's Just Fine (Musician/Comedian Jon Lajoie) Shares New Single 'Hulk Hogan Slammed Andre The Giant'

Videos

Video: Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community Video Video: Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7 Video
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7
Exclusive: Watch Santino Fontana, Sarah Stiles & More in Horror Film Trailer Video
Exclusive: Watch Santino Fontana, Sarah Stiles & More in Horror Film Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You