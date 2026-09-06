Exclusive: WRITE OUT LOUD Reveals Broadway Cast on 2026 EP — and Takes Us Inside the Studio

Write Out Loud, the annual contest creating opportunities for musical theater’s next generation of songwriters, has announced the cast of its upcoming eighth studio EP.

BroadwayWorld can exclusively reveal that Write Out Loud’s 2026 EP will feature McKenzie Kurtz (Heathers, Schmigadoon!) performing “queen bee” by Madeline Sclichter; Jasmine Forsberg (Six) performing “Heights Unknown” by Janine Robledo and David Mallamud; and Kuhoo Verma (Heathers, The Lunchbox) performing “Round and Round Again” by Harrison Lewis and Emielyn Das.

Learn more about the writers here.

In addition to the EP, Write Out Loud will release exclusive behind-the-scenes music videos of the winning songs, with videography by Alex Petersen and editing by Zach Wilson.

The album is music directed by Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess — The Concert) with additional orchestrations by Nicholas Connors and will be available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and all major platforms.

The official release date has yet to be announced, but fans can follow Write Out Loud on Spotify for updates and pre-save details. Pre-save the album here.

This year’s winning songs were selected from a pool of over 400 submissions after an extensive review process that included the support of an initial selection committee — composed of industry guests — and this year’s panel of judges: Haley Bennett (& Juliet), Goldie Golden (Six, Titanique), Alvin Hough Jr. (The Lion King, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, Almost Famous), Joriah Kwamé (Little Miss Perfect, Lyle Lyle Crocodile), Adam Laird (& Juliet, Oh, Mary!), Jaime Lozano (El Otro Oz, Jaime Lozano and the Familia), Madeline Myers (Double Helix) and Ian Weinberger (Chess, Hamilton).

Tony Award nominee Taylor Louderman, who founded Write Out Loud in 2019 alongside music director Rauhala, exclusively tells BroadwayWorld she wanted to “empower new voices” with the creative platform and give the songwriters “a space where we could bring their work to life.”

The winning works will also be featured in concert at 54 Below, hosted by Louderman, alongside the finalists of the 2026 Write Out Loud contest. The evening will include performances from EP cast members Verma and Forsberg as well as Pink’s daughter, Willow Sage Hart, among others.

The songs include “My Land” by Lynn An; “Man of the House” by Ohad Ashkenazi; “Helen of Troy” by Carolyn Bacon; “IN THE GROUND” by Alanya Bridge; “So Happy (Again)” by Brooke di Spirito and Caitlin Thomas; “To Be a Butterfly” by Maria Andreoli and EmmaLee Kidwell; “Another Afternoon” by Ryan Jacobs; “Shower Talk” by Meira Marom and Yael Karoly; “Riding in Cars with Boys” by Robert Poole and Jacob Fjeldheim; and “Orange Peels (Umm ad-Dunya)” by Vaheed Talebian and Faiza Alex Manaa.

The evening, Louderman tells BroadwayWorld, is “really exciting” for the songwriters.

“You can see the light in their eyes as they hear what was in their mind come alive,” she says. “I find that’s really inspiring to me and what motivates me to keep doing it.”

Being able to get together at spaces like 54 Below and the recording studio to connect with other artists over new work is “so rich,” says Louderman, who hopes to provide a safe place for writers to pursue original and new ideas.

“Stories from different backgrounds — or stories we haven’t heard much of — can be so powerful in pushing society forward,” she says.

Write Out Loud: From Contest to Concert Volume 8 will play 54 Below on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets and information are available at 54Below.org.

Led by Louderman and Rauhala as well as Hannah Kloepfer, Sarah Glugatch, Josh Collopy and Mitch Burke, Write Out Loud’s mission is to nurture and support the next generation of musical theater writers.

Photo Credit: Alex Petersen

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