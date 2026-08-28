Mary Kate Morrissey, Kuhoo Verma and Willow Sage Hart Join WRITE OUT LOUD VOLUME 8
The concert will take place on September 14th at 54 Below.
Write Out Loud will present Write Out Loud: From Contest to Concert Volume 8 on September 14th at 7PM at 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club. Hosted by Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls) with musical direction by Alex 'Goldie' Golden. The event is produced by Sarah Glugatch, Josh Collopy, and Hannah Kloepfer with music supervision by Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert) and additional orchestrations by Nicholas Connors.
This concert presentation of new music will feature the work of 2026 Write Out Loud CONTEST WINNERS — 'Round and Round Again' by Harrison Lewis and Emielyn Das, 'Heights Unknown' by Janine Robledo and David Mallamud, 'queen bee' by Madeline Sclichter.
As well as the 2026 FINALISTS: Lynn An, Ohad Ashkenazi, Carolyn Bacon, Alanya Bridge, Brooke di Spirito & Caitlin Thomas, Maria Andreoli & EmmaLee Kidwell, Ryan Jacobs, Meira Marom & Yael Karoly, Robert Poole & Jacob Fjeldheim, Vaheed Talebian & Faiza Alex Manaa.
And a FULL CAST of New York theatre's finest including: Daniel Arana (Moulin Rouge! The Musical national tour), Ohad Ashkenazi (2026 Finalist), Carolyn Bacon (2026 Finalist), Gabriela Carrillo (SIX The Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical national tour), Jasmine Forsberg (Here Lies Love, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, SIX The Musical), Sam Foti (Ogonquit's City of Angels), Willow Sage Hart ('Kelly Clarkson Show'), Krystal Hernandez (SIX The Musical), Mary Kate Morrissey (Wicked, Mean Girls national tour), Salma Qarnain (Life of Pi), Amelia Prochaska, Nora Schell (Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Jagged Little Pill), Kay Sibal ('The Voice,' SIX The Musical), Kuhoo Verma (Heathers Off-Broadway, Octet Off-Broadway, The Lunchbox at Berkeley Rep), Teddy Wilson Jr. (Cats: The Jellicle Ball).
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