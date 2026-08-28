Mary Kate Morrissey, Kuhoo Verma and Willow Sage Hart Join WRITE OUT LOUD VOLUME 8

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Write Out Loud will present Write Out Loud: From Contest to Concert Volume 8 on September 14th at 7PM at 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club. Hosted by Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls) with musical direction by Alex 'Goldie' Golden. The event is produced by Sarah Glugatch, Josh Collopy, and Hannah Kloepfer with music supervision by Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert) and additional orchestrations by Nicholas Connors.

This concert presentation of new music will feature the work of 2026 Write Out Loud CONTEST WINNERS — 'Round and Round Again' by Harrison Lewis and Emielyn Das, 'Heights Unknown' by Janine Robledo and David Mallamud, 'queen bee' by Madeline Sclichter.

As well as the 2026 FINALISTS: Lynn An, Ohad Ashkenazi, Carolyn Bacon, Alanya Bridge, Brooke di Spirito & Caitlin Thomas, Maria Andreoli & EmmaLee Kidwell, Ryan Jacobs, Meira Marom & Yael Karoly, Robert Poole & Jacob Fjeldheim, Vaheed Talebian & Faiza Alex Manaa.

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