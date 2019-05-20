Podcasts
Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and WAITRESS' Shoshana Bean

May. 20, 2019  

Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and WAITRESS' Shoshana Bean

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .

For more on Little Known Facts, click here!

In this episode, Ilana chats with Shoshana Bean, who can be seen on Broadway this summer in the role of Jenna in the hit musical Waitress. Bean's latest album Spectrum landed her at #1 on the Billboard Jazz Charts. She made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray and starred as the first replacement for Elphaba in Wicked.Most recently, she appeared as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and as Cee-Cee Bloom in the new musical adaptation of Beaches, for which she earned a Jeff Award Nomination for best lead actress in a musical.

Follow Little Known Facts on: TWITTER l FACEBOOK l INSTAGRAM

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



Related Articles


12 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: EVA NOBLEZADA or STEPHANIE J. BLOCK for Best Leading Actress in a Musical...

From This Author Little Known Facts w/ Ilana Levine

As an actress, Ilana Levine has performed on stage and screen to critical acclaim. She has produced films and plays. She is a wife, daughter, (read more...)

  • Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and WAITRESS' Shoshana Bean
  • Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and FOSSE/VERDON's Thomas Kail
  • Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Maddie Corman!
  • Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and the Kids of THE FERRYMAN
  • Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Mandy Gonzalez
  • Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Marc Kudisch

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup