Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Maddie Corman!

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .

For more on Little Known Facts, click here!

Maddie Corman joins Ilana this week on the podcast. Maddie's career began when she appeared in the seminal 80's movies Seven Minutes in Heaven and Some Kind of Wonderful. Maddie was a series regular on "Mr. President", "All American Girl" and "Almost There." Guest /recurring roles include all 3 "Law & Orders", "Curb Your Enthusiasm", "Damages", "The Good Wife", "Person of Interest", "Nurse Jackie", "Girls", "Divorce", "Odd Mom Out", "When We Rise", "High Maintenance", "Younger" and "Madame Secretary". Films include: Wonderwheel, 5 Flights Up, Peace Love & Misunderstanding, Morning Glory, Ira & Abby, What Happens in Vegas, I Think I Do, Ford Fairlane and Swingers. Upcoming: Maddie will play Lady Aberlin to Tom Hanks' Mr. Rogers in A Beautiful Day in The Neighborhood. Broadway: Next Fall, Picnic. Off-Broadway: The Babylon Line, Appropriate, Love Loss, etc. She wrote, co-directed and stars in How Was Your Day (Tribeca Film Fest "Watch this short" series). Maddie was a Playwright in Residence at NY Stage and Film where she developed Accidentally Brave.

TWITTER l FACEBOOK l INSTAGRAM Follow Little Known Facts on:

Photo Credit: Joy Huang





Related Articles