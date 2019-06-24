Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Anna Chlumsky

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018.

For more on Little Known Facts, click here!

In today's episode, Ilana chats with Anna Chlumsky- an Emmy nominated actress who has continued to make a name for herself in film, on television and on stage.

Most recently, Chlumsky completed production on the seventh and final season of the Emmy-winning comedy, Veep, which will premiered on HBO on March 31st, 2019.

Chlumsky was seen on screen in Minhal Baig's film "Hala" as Shannon, which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Festival. "Hala's" worldwide rights has also been acquired by Apple.

In 2017, Chlumsky was nominated for her fifth consecutive Emmy© in the category of "Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series" for her portrayal as Brookheimer. She was also nominated for a Critics Choice Award, and won the SAG Ensemble for VEEP. She won the Gracie Allen Award in 2015 for Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a comedy or Musical for her work on Veep.

Chlumsky made her Broadway debut in 2015 in Scott Ellis' revival of You Can't Take It With You. She played "Alice Sycamore," the daughter of an eccentric family, opposite James Earl Jones and Annaleigh Ashford. She also reprised her role as "Iris Peabody" in Joe DiPietro's Living on Love, which made its Williamstown Theatre Festival debut in 2014 and transferred to Broadway. Based on the famed Peccadillo, Chlumsky starred opposite Renee Fleming, Douglas Sills and Jerry O'Connell.

Additionally, her New York stage credits include: Cardinal, 3C, Love, Loss, and What I Wore (Westside Theatre); So Help Me God (Mint Theatre Company); Unconditional(LA Byrinth Theater Company); The Fabulous Life of a Size Zero (DR2);Darwin in Malibu (Bay Street Theatre); The Butcherhouse Chronicles (Summer Play Festival); Balm in Gilead (Barefoot Theater Company - Member); Half Life (Flea Theater/Fringe Festival); Iphigeneia at Aulis (TimeSpace Productions); Measure for Measure (Astoria Performing Arts Center); No Alarms: Headfullofradio (Veritas Productions); and The Trojan Women (Veritas Productions).

Additional TV credits include AMC's Halt and Catch Fire, NBC's Hannibal,: 30 Rock, and Law & Order" SVU.

Chlumsky became a household name when she starred alongside Macaulay Culkin as Vada Sultenfuss in the 1991 film, My Girl. Other notable film credits include: The End of Tour, Bert and Arnie's Guide to Friendship, In The Loop; The Good Guy; Blood Car; My Girl 2; Gold Diggers; the Glamour Reel Short, and Wait.