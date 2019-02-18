Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- THE CHER SHOW'S Jason Moore!

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .

Jason Moore most recently directed the Broadway musical The Cher Show, which showcases Cher's life story brought to the stage featuring her beloved chart-topping hits. Starring Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Micaela Diamond and Jarrod Spector, with costumes by designer Bob Mackie, The Cher Show will began previews in November 2018 at the Neil Simon Theatre prior to the opening night on December 3, 2018.

In addition, he's currently directing Superhero at the Second Stage Theatre which is set to begin on January 31, 2019. Starring Kate Baldwin, Kyle McArthur and Bryce Pinkham, Superhero is a deeply human new musical about a fractured family, the mysterious stranger in apartment 4-B, and the unexpected hero who just might save the day.

Moore's feature directorial debut, Pitch Perfect, starring Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Brittany Snow, was both a critical and commercial success. Written by Kay Cannon, the film premiered in 2012 and follows Beca, a freshman at Barden University, who is cajoled into joining The Bellas, her school's all-girls singing group. Injecting some much needed energy into their repertoire, The Bellas take on their male rivals in a campus competition.

Recently, Moore directed Sisters, starring Amy Poehler, Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph, written by Paula Pell. The film was released on December 18, 2015 by Universal Pictures. He will next direct and produce Hair Wars for Fox 2000, a musical project based on a real competition where hair salons face off, and Lionsgate's Goodbye for Now, an adaptation of the Laurie Frankel novel.

Moore is also the creative force behind some of Broadway's biggest hits. Most recently, he directed Fully Committed, the restaurant-world comedy by Becky Mode starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who takes on over 40 characters in this one-man comedy set at Manhattan's number-one restaurant.

Additionally, his previous theater projects include Shrek the Musical, for which he earned Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk award nominations; Steel Magnolias; and Avenue Q, for which he received a Tony Award nomination. Furthermore, he directed Jerry Springer: The Opera at Carnegie Hall and the off-Broadway hits Speech and Debate, Avenue Q, Guardians and The Crumple Zone, as well as, Tales of the City, with music by the Scissor Sisters, which premiered at the American Conservatory Theater.

Moore's previous television directorial credits include episodes of "Dawson's Creek," "Everwood," "One Tree Hill," "Brothers and Sisters," and "Trophy Wife."

Moore divides his time between New York and Los Angeles and received a B.A. in Performance Studies from Northwestern University.

