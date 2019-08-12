Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- More with Playwright Jonathan Marc Sherman

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018.

For more on Little Known Facts, click here!

This week Ilana concludes her chat with Jonathan Marc Sherman. Sherman was born and raised in New Jersey, graduated from Bennington College, and lives in New York City. His plays include: Things We Want; Clive; Knickerbocker; Evolution; Wonderful Time; Sons & Fathers; Sophistry; Veins & Thumbtacks; Serendipity & Serenity; Jesus on the Oil Tank; and Women & Wallace (also adapted for PBS-TV's American Playhouse). They have been performed at Malaparte(co-founder), The New Group, The Public Theater, Playwrights Horizons, Williamstown Theatre Festival, WPA Theater, Los Angeles Theatre Center, and the Young Playwrights Festival, as well as in England, Australia, Israel, Istanbul, and Japan. Acting includes: Theater: Ivanov (CSC), Clive (The New Group); Sophistry (Playwrights Horizons); A Joke, Wild Dogs and The Great Unwashed (Malaparte); Up For Anything (Kraine), I Wanna Be Adored (NY Performance Works), Unexpected Tenderness (WPA), The Chopin Playoffs (American Jewish Theatre), and Oliver! (Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera). TV/Film: Quiz Show; Blaze; The Hottest State; The Baxter; The Limbo Room; When The Nines Roll Over; and My First Swedish Bombshell. He is a member of LAByrinth. His hobby is writing about himself in the third person.

TWITTER l FACEBOOK l INSTAGRAM Follow Little Known Facts on:

Photo Credit: Serge Nivelle





Related Articles