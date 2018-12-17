Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- Live with Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen!

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .

For more on Little Known Facts, click here!

Ilana Levine hosted her Little Known Facts podcast on stage at The Atlantic Theater Company with special guests Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.



Academy Award winner Mary Steenburgen has appeared in over 60 films. She is known for her work in the films Melvin And Howard, What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Step Brothers, and television shows "Justified," "Orange is the New Black" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm". Mary most recently starred alongside Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen in Paramount Pictures' Book Club. For 4 years, Mary starred alongside Will Forte in FOX's critically-acclaimed comedy series, "The Last Man on Earth". Additional television credits include "30 Rock", "Bored to Death", and "Blunt Talk". Additional film credits include Goin' South, Time After Time, Ragtime, Philadelphia, Back To The Future 3, Cross Creek, Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy, Miss Firecracker, The Proposal, Elf, Dirty Girl, Four Christmases, The Help, and Last Vegas. Partial theater credits include Holiday, Candida, Marvin's Room, The Beginning of August, The Exonerated. Mary is also a songwriter and wrote the end credit song for the upcoming feature film Wild Rose.



Ted Danson is a Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor known for an array of exceptional performances, most memorably for his portrayal of Boston bartender Sam Malone on NBC's multi-award-winning and iconic comedy "Cheers," which ran for 11 seasons and won three Emmys as Best Comedy Series. Danson currently plays Michael on the hit comedy "The Good Place" opposite Kristen Bell. The show premiered as a critic favorite and ratings hit for NBC. In addition to acting and producing, Danson is an environmental activist, co-founding the American Oceans Campaign (AOC) in 1987 to alert Americans to the life-threatening hazards created by oil spills, off-shore development, toxic wastes, sewage pollution and other ocean abuses. The AOC merged with Oceana in 2001. Oceana works to show citizens how they can participate in protecting and restoring marine resources, and to show Congress that Americans are concerned with these issues.

