Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Singing For My Supper with Mary Testa

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

This week's BroadwayWorld Recap has some very exciting Bway news, brought to you by BroadwayWorld.com!

Then I am joined by a true Broadway legend, Miss Mary Testa. Mary's career as a performer has spanned over 4 decades and has garnered her extensive recognition as one of Broadway's strongest voices. With thirteen Broadway credits and three Tony Award nominations, Mary's work has impacted countless people and has transcended genre. From standing by for Liza Minelli opposite Chita Rivera in the original Broadway production of The Rink, to originating roles like Melpomene in Xanadu, Mary has proven that she can truly do anything thrown her way. In this episode we talk about her road to the stage, and her long-time work relationships with critically acclaimed composers William Finn and Michael John Lachiusa. Mary shares about what draws her to new projects, and how she loves to take on pieces of art that challenge her. Mary is fiery and wonderful, U don't wanna miss this episode!