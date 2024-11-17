Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Pam Goldberg Is Available with Phillip Taratula

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

This week’s BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest Bway news, including a special tribute to the 28th Anniversary of Chicago The Musical on Broadway! Then I am joined by Bway performer Phillip Taratula to chat all about his amazing career.

Fresh off of closing the off-broadway run of The Beastiary at Ars Nova, Phillip shares about his experience working on a plethora of developmental works in New York City and beyond. We chat about how we first met, working together on A Wrinkle In Time at the New York Stage and Film Festival. Prior to this, Phillip had already been seen on the First National Tour of What The Constitution Means To Me, and on Broadway in The Skin of Our Teeth at Lincoln Center.

Phillip has also been seen on multiple tv/film spots, including And Just Like That, and High Maintenance opposite Martha Stewart. One of my favorite elements of Phillip’s career is the creation of his original character, Pam Goldberg, with which he has produced multiple solo shows and performances. Stick around to the end of the episode, Pam might just make an appearance! Phillip is a delight, U don’t wanna miss this episode.