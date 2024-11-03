Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Julie Jordan Is Gay with Marty Lauter aka Marcia Marcia Marcia

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

This week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest Bway news, including some very exciting announcements about new Broadway-bound musicals. Then I am joined by Broadway performer and drag artist, Marty Lauter, also known as Marcia Marcia Marcia! A graduate of the Boston Conservatory, Marty made their Broadway debut as a vacation swing in Kinky Boots, eventually going on to launch to stardom on season 15 of the hit reality tv drag competition show, RuPaul's Drag Race as their drag persona, Marcia Marcia Marcia.

We talk about the intersection of drag and theater, and their personal experience with gender identity in the world of the arts. Marty also shares about their drag journey, and their experience playing Victor and understudying The Emcee in Broadway's Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. We also touch on their regional work and National Tour debut with the 1st Nat'l company of Hello, Dolly! with Carolee Carmello. Marty is so lovely, U don't wanna miss this episode!