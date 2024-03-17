Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- From Ham To Spam with Nik Walker

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest Bway updates! Then I am joined by actor and writer Nik Walker to talk about his amazing career! From performing in two different Broadway productions of Motown The Musical, to playing Otis Williams in Ain't Too Proud, Nik shares about the experience of bringing black stories to the Broadway stage.

He also shares about his own original shows, and talks about how much fun he is having playing Sir Galahad in the highly acclaimed Bway revival of Spamalot, now running through April 7th, 2024. Nik is lovely and hilarious, U don't wanna miss this episode!

Nik Walker is a New York City based actor and writer most known for his work on Broadway and in TV/film. He has also taught as an adjunct professor at NYU.