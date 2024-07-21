Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Stephen Mark Lukas Laid a Blue Marble Egg

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest bway tea!

Then I am joined by Broadway performer Stephen Mark Lukas! Stephen is currently playing Nick Arnstein on the 1st National Tour of Funny Girl, after previously understudying the role on Broadway, playing opposite Julie Benko and Lea Michele. We talk about his incredible career, as one of the first replacements for the standby for Elder Price in The Book of Mormon on Broadway, as well as his countless regional credits as some of your favorite leading men.

Stephen shares about his experience as an openly queer performer, and how his personal identity has enriched his ability to take on leading roles. Stephen is a total dreamboat, U don't wanna miss this episode!

Lukas' Broadway credits include: Funny Girl, The Book of Mormon. Regional: Beauty and the Beast (Gaston), Damn Yankees (Joe Hardy), Oklahoma! (Curly), South Pacific (Lt. Cable), Camelot (Lancelot), and Guys & Dolls (Sky Masterson). TV: Gossip Girl and FBI: Most Wanted.