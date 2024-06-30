Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Giggle Gaggling with Joel Perez

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap is short and sweet, bringing you the hottest Bway tea. Then I am joined by actor and writer Joel Perez to talk about their amazing career!

Joel's performance career spans genres and stages, from being part of the original Broadway cast of Fun Home, to playing opposite Sutton Foster in the off-broadway run of Sweet Charity, for which they received a Lucille Lortel Award. But what I love most about Joel is that their artistry runs so much deeper than just performing, as they are a writer and creator as well, while also being a seasoned voice actor. Joel shares about their experience growing up in a religious household, and finding their way to the world of the arts. We touch on their work in the first National Tour of In The Heights, as well as the new musical we are currently working on together at Arena Stage in Washington D.C. Joel is an absolute joy to speak to, U don't wanna miss this episode!

Joel Perez is an award-winning writer and actor living in NYC. He wrote and starred in Beautiful, FL, which premiered on Disney+ in 2023. He co-wrote and performed his solo musical comedy show Playing With Myself at Ars Nova and Joe's Pub.