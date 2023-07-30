Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Only Make Believe with Tamela Aldridge

Join Jayke Workman and Tamela Aldridge for an all new episode of Oh My Pod U Guys.

By: Jul. 30, 2023

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Only Make Believe with Tamela Aldridge

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

 U Guys, this is a very special episode, as Jayke is joined by Tamela Aldridge, the Executive Artistic Director of the amazing organization, Only Make Believe! Of course they update you on all the latest Bway info in my segment, The BroadwayWorld Recap, brought to you by my wonderful partners at BroadwayWorld!

Then, we hear from Tamela about the incredible work that her organization does, bringing theater to children in hospitals and care facilities all over the country. Tamela has an extensive background as an actor prior to taking over the leadership position of OMB, and she speaks to her experience of wanting to give back but not knowing how, until she auditioned and was cast in OMB shows. They talk about how integral the arts can be in healing the bodies and minds of young people, and how working with children can be a completely transformative experience as an actor.

Visit onlymakebelieve.org to find out more information on ways you can contribute to this beautiful and important work!






