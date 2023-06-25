Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jessica Hendy Is Walking With Bubbles

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

Oh My Pod, this week's episode is so fun! First I dive into the BroadwayWorld Recap, brought to you by my partners at BroadwayWorld.com, to fill you in on all the latest Broadway tea. Then I am joined by the incredible, Jessica Hendy, to talk about her fabulous new one-woman autobiographical show, Walking With Bubbles.

Jessica's story is unlike any I've heard before, and she so generously speaks about it on the pod! We touch on her having the distinction of being the only person to have been in both the original Broadway production of CATS, as well as the Bway revival. Jessica was also seen on Broadway in Amour and Disney's Aida, but she says that her favorite role to date has been playing herself in her own original show, now playing Off-Broadway at the AMT Theater!



