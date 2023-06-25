Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jessica Hendy Is Walking With Bubbles

Join Jayke Workman and Jessica Hendy for an all new episode of Oh My Pod You Guys.

By: Jun. 25, 2023

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

Oh My Pod, this week's episode is so fun! First I dive into the BroadwayWorld Recap, brought to you by my partners at BroadwayWorld.com, to fill you in on all the latest Broadway tea. Then I am joined by the incredible, Jessica Hendy, to talk about her fabulous new one-woman autobiographical show, Walking With Bubbles.

Jessica's story is unlike any I've heard before, and she so generously speaks about it on the pod! We touch on her having the distinction of being the only person to have been in both the original Broadway production of CATS, as well as the Bway revival. Jessica was also seen on Broadway in Amour and Disney's Aida, but she says that her favorite role to date has been playing herself in her own original show, now playing Off-Broadway at the AMT Theater!






1
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Come For The Shenannery with Kolby Kindle Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Come For The Shenannery with Kolby Kindle

In this episode Jayke is joined by performer Kolby Kindle to talk all about his run in the current Off-Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong. Kolby talks about his experience doing many national tours across the country, and the importance of Black representation in the theater. He touches on growing up singing in church and how his family's encouragement to follow his dreams helped lead him to New York City and a life of being an artist.

2
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Husbands On Broadway with Harry Bouvy and Sean Allan Krill Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Husbands On Broadway with Harry Bouvy and Sean Allan Krill

In this episode, I am joined by Harry Bouvy and Sean Allan Krill who are both currently in the Broadway revival of Parade, and who also just so happen to be married!

3
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Fantine Is the Tattooed Lady with Hannah Shankman Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Fantine Is the Tattooed Lady with Hannah Shankman

In this episode, Jayke is joined by Broadway performer, Hannah Shankman, to talk about her incredible career on Broadway, The West End, and across the country! Hannah shares about her time in Les Mis, covering both Fantine and Eponine, as well as what it was like to cross the pond with Hair The Musical on The West End. She touches on learning to pace herself, both onstage and off, and how being patient has been a key component to her success.

4
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Elle Woods Lives On A Sheep Farm with Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Elle Woods Lives On A Sheep Farm with Laura Bell Bundy

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap highlights BWW's 20th Anniversary concert, benefitting Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS. Then Jayke is joined by Bway icon, Laura Bell Bundy! Laura shares all about her Tony-nominated time as Elle Woods in the original Broadway cast of Legally Blonde The Musical. She talks about her career highlights, and her activism for women's rights through the arts. Laura's podcast, 'Women of Tomorrow', is also part of the Broadway Podcast Network, and her latest original album of the same name is available to stream everywhere.

