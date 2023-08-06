Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys-  Drag Me To Broadway with Alexis Michelle

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, we have SO much to talk about this week, from Hadestown to Beyoncè! The BroadwayWorld Recap also has some very exciting Bway news, brought to you by BroadwayWorld.

Then I am joined by world renowned Drag Superstar and musical theater extraordinaire, Alexis Michelle! Alexis, aka Alex Michaels, has been seen across the country on National Tours, off-Bway, and most notably has competed on Rupaul's Drag Race Season 9, and Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8! They are a nonbinary drag artist with a passion for musical theater, and we talk all things Broadway! Alexis shares the intersectionality of being a drag queen and MT performer, and their experience performing on tours across the country. They touch on training in musical theater at the University of Michigan, and how fortunate it was for them to have a culturally rich upbringing in New York City. Alexis is a delight, U don't wanna miss this episode!



