Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys-  Drag Me To Broadway with Alexis Michelle

Join Jayke Workman and Alexis Michelle for an all new episode of Oh My Pod U Guys.

By: Aug. 06, 2023

Click Here for More on Oh My Pod U Guys

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, we have SO much to talk about this week, from Hadestown to Beyoncè! The BroadwayWorld Recap also has some very exciting Bway news, brought to you by BroadwayWorld.

Then I am joined by world renowned Drag Superstar and musical theater extraordinaire, Alexis Michelle! Alexis, aka Alex Michaels, has been seen across the country on National Tours, off-Bway, and most notably has competed on Rupaul's Drag Race Season 9, and Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8! They are a nonbinary drag artist with a passion for musical theater, and we talk all things Broadway! Alexis shares the intersectionality of being a drag queen and MT performer, and their experience performing on tours across the country. They touch on training in musical theater at the University of Michigan, and how fortunate it was for them to have a culturally rich upbringing in New York City. Alexis is a delight, U don't wanna miss this episode!






1
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Only Make Believe with Tamela Aldridge Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Only Make Believe with Tamela Aldridge

In this episode, Jayke is joined by Tamela Aldridge, the Executive Artistic Director of the amazing organization, Only Make Believe! Tamela has an extensive background as an actor prior to taking over the leadership position of OMB, and she speaks to her experience of wanting to give back but not knowing how, until she auditioned and was cast in OMB shows.

2
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Wrinkling Time with Kenita Miller Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Wrinkling Time with Kenita Miller

In this video, Jayke is joined by Tony Nominated actress, Kenita Miller, to talk all about her amazing career! We talk about her Tony nominated performance as Lady In Red in For Colored Girls, as well as her times in Once On This Island, Xanadu, and The Color Purple. 

3
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- How To Succeed In Spring Awakening with Robi Hager Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- How To Succeed In Spring Awakening with Robi Hager

In this episode, Jayke is joined by Bway performer, teacher, and composer, Robi Hager! They chat about his incredible career on Broadway, having been in the original Bway company of Spring Awakening, as well as How To Succeed, Doctor Shivago, and Bye Bye Birdie.

4
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Out of the Midwest and Into The Woods Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Out of the Midwest and Into The Woods

On this episode, Jayke is joined by Broadway performer, teacher, and playwright, Jason Forbach! Jason is currently on tour with the revival of Into The Woods after covering multiple roles in the show during its Broadway run. Jason has been in such iconic shows as The Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables, both in the touring companies and on Broadway.

Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
First Look at RENT at The Muny Video
First Look at RENT at The Muny
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances
