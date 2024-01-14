Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Don't Wear Denim with Tia Harewood-Millington

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has some very exciting Bway tea, brought to you by my friends at BroadwayWorld! Then I am joined by Stage Manager extraordinaire, Tia Harewood-Millington, to talk about all the things that happen on the other side of the table!

Tia has such incredible insight into the world of stage management and what it means to keep a rehearsal room or a show up and running. She has a broad set of skills and credits, ranging from the national tour of Six The Musical, to stage managing performances at the Met Gala. And on top of it all, she's an absolute gem of a human. We talk about the importance of creating a sense of community in a rehearsal process, and how integral the team of production assistants, assistant stage managers, and production stage managers really are to the life of a show. U don't wanna miss this episode!



