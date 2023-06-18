Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Come For The Shenannery with Kolby Kindle

Join Jayke Workman and Kolby Kindle for an all new episode of Oh My Pod You Guys.

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

 U Guys, this week's episode comes out on Juneteenth, and I implore you to visit thejuneteenthfoundation.com to donate to this incredible cause! The BroadwayWorld Recap is full of all the craziest Broadway news, including highlights from this year's Tony Awards.

Then, I am joined by performer Kolby Kindle to talk all about his run in the current Off-Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong. Kolby talks about his experience doing many national tours across the country, and the importance of Black representation in the theater. He touches on growing up singing in church and how his family's encouragement to follow his dreams helped lead him to New York City and a life of being an artist. Kolby is such a love, you don't want to miss him!






Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Husbands On Broadway with Harry Bouvy and Sean Allan Krill Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Husbands On Broadway with Harry Bouvy and Sean Allan Krill

In this episode, I am joined by Harry Bouvy and Sean Allan Krill who are both currently in the Broadway revival of Parade, and who also just so happen to be married!

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Fantine Is the Tattooed Lady with Hannah Shankman Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Fantine Is the Tattooed Lady with Hannah Shankman

In this episode, Jayke is joined by Broadway performer, Hannah Shankman, to talk about her incredible career on Broadway, The West End, and across the country! Hannah shares about her time in Les Mis, covering both Fantine and Eponine, as well as what it was like to cross the pond with Hair The Musical on The West End. She touches on learning to pace herself, both onstage and off, and how being patient has been a key component to her success.

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Elle Woods Lives On A Sheep Farm with Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Elle Woods Lives On A Sheep Farm with Laura Bell Bundy

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap highlights BWW's 20th Anniversary concert, benefitting Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS. Then Jayke is joined by Bway icon, Laura Bell Bundy! Laura shares all about her Tony-nominated time as Elle Woods in the original Broadway cast of Legally Blonde The Musical. She talks about her career highlights, and her activism for women's rights through the arts. Laura's podcast, 'Women of Tomorrow', is also part of the Broadway Podcast Network, and her latest original album of the same name is available to stream everywhere.

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Emma Pittman Is On A Billboard In Times Square Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Emma Pittman Is On A Billboard In Times Square

This week, Jayke is joined by Broadway performer Emma Pittman to talk all things Chicago The Musical! Emma shares her experience winning 'The Search For Roxie' and her road to playing Roxie Hart, as well as joining the ensemble of the show. She also talks about her upcoming Broadway show, Back To The Future, and being an ally to the queer community.

