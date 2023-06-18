Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Come For The Shenannery with Kolby Kindle

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, this week's episode comes out on Juneteenth, and I implore you to visit thejuneteenthfoundation.com to donate to this incredible cause! The BroadwayWorld Recap is full of all the craziest Broadway news, including highlights from this year's Tony Awards.

Then, I am joined by performer Kolby Kindle to talk all about his run in the current Off-Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong. Kolby talks about his experience doing many national tours across the country, and the importance of Black representation in the theater. He touches on growing up singing in church and how his family's encouragement to follow his dreams helped lead him to New York City and a life of being an artist. Kolby is such a love, you don't want to miss him!



