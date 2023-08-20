Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Charmed I'm Sure with Barrett Wilbert Weed

Join Jayke Workman and Barrett Wilbert Weed for an all new episode of Oh My Pod U Guys.

By: Aug. 20, 2023

Click Here for More on Oh My Pod U Guys

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, this episode's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest Bway updates, brought to you by my friends at BroadwayWorld! Then I am joined by Broadway queen, Barrett Wilbert Weed! Barrett is hilarious and charming. We talk all things HeathersBare, and originating the role of Janis in Mean Girls on Broadway!

She shares her experience working in tv and film, and overcoming the ups and downs of the musical theater industry. Barrett also touches on what it's like to be part of iconic shows with cult followings, and how her upbringing led her to the world of the arts. U guys, we giggle a lot, you don't wanna miss this episode.






