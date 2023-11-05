Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Bryan Knowlton Is A Singular Sensation

Join Jayke Workman and Bryan Knowlton for an all new episode of Oh My Pod U Guys.

By: Nov. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 1 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 2 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Exclusive Photos: Backstage With Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniv Photo 4 Exclusive: Backstage With Menzel & Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniversary

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Bryan Knowlton Is A Singular Sensation

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

From being the final person to play Paul in A Chorus Line on Broadway to becoming an award-winning director/choreographer, Bryan Knowlton can truly do it all.

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest Bway tea, including a very interesting casting announcement, brought to you by my friends at BroadwayWorld! Then I am joined by the incomparable Bryan Knowlton to talk about his incredible career as a performer and director/choreographer. Bryan holds the distinction of being the final person to play the role of Paul in the acclaimed Broadway revival of A Chorus Line, as well as on the 1st National Tour. Since then he has gone on to set the show as a director and choreographer numerous times across the country. He shares his incredible story with the show, and how ACL has impacted his life and artistry. I have had the personal joy of being directed by Bryan in multiple regional productions, and I can attest that the joy he brings to a rehearsal room is only matched by the joy he exudes when he dances. Bryan teaches at Broadway Dance Center, Steps, and many other studios in New York City, and he shares his experience in cultivating an environment for learning that is safe and comfortable for everyone. He's such a delight, U don't want to miss this episode!






RELATED STORIES

1
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Braiding Broadway with Nikiya Mathis Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Braiding Broadway with Nikiya Mathis

In this episode, I am joined by the incredible, Nikiya Mathis, to talk about her incredible career, not only as a performer, but as a sought-after hair and wig designer for tv, film, and theater! Her work can currently be seen in Jaja's African Hair Braiding on Broadway.

2
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- #UGLYCRYing with Katie Mack and Susanne McDonald Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- #UGLYCRYing with Katie Mack and Susanne McDonald

In this episode I am joined by Katie Mack and Susanne McDonald to talk all about their incredible new show, #UGLYCRY. Grieving social media-obsessed millennial Katie Mack (award winning creator) uses the only thing she really knows to bring him back— her phone. 

3
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Oh My Pod, Its a Bonus Episode! Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Oh My Pod, It's a Bonus Episode!

Surprise, U Guys! It's the very first bonus episode of the pod! This week I am coming to you live from the dressing room at the Ambassador theater with Ray Bokhour and Ryan Lowe!

4
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- A Thousand Sweet Kisses with Jai Rodriguez Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- A Thousand Sweet Kisses with Jai Rodriguez

In this episode, I am joined by Jai Rodriguez to talk about his amazing career in the theater and on the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. Jai holds the distinction of being the youngest person to ever play the role of Angel in RENT on Broadway, as well as performing in shows like The Producers and Spinning Into Butter.

From This Author - Jayke Workman

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Braiding Broadway with Nikiya MathisExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Braiding Broadway with Nikiya Mathis
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Oh My Pod, It's a Bonus Episode!Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Oh My Pod, It's a Bonus Episode!
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- #UGLYCRYing with Katie Mack and Susanne McDonaldExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- #UGLYCRYing with Katie Mack and Susanne McDonald
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- A Thousand Sweet Kisses with Jai RodriguezExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- A Thousand Sweet Kisses with Jai Rodriguez

Videos

Go Inside Halloween Tuesdays with HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway Video
Go Inside Halloween Tuesdays with HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
Barbra Streisand Talks New Memoir with Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Barbra Streisand Talks New Memoir with Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning
WICKED Alumni Come Out to Celebrate 20 Years of Green (and Pink) Video
WICKED Alumni Come Out to Celebrate 20 Years of Green (and Pink)
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
SPAMALOT

Recommended For You