Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Bryan Knowlton Is A Singular Sensation

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

From being the final person to play Paul in A Chorus Line on Broadway to becoming an award-winning director/choreographer, Bryan Knowlton can truly do it all.

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest Bway tea, including a very interesting casting announcement, brought to you by my friends at BroadwayWorld! Then I am joined by the incomparable Bryan Knowlton to talk about his incredible career as a performer and director/choreographer. Bryan holds the distinction of being the final person to play the role of Paul in the acclaimed Broadway revival of A Chorus Line, as well as on the 1st National Tour. Since then he has gone on to set the show as a director and choreographer numerous times across the country. He shares his incredible story with the show, and how ACL has impacted his life and artistry. I have had the personal joy of being directed by Bryan in multiple regional productions, and I can attest that the joy he brings to a rehearsal room is only matched by the joy he exudes when he dances. Bryan teaches at Broadway Dance Center, Steps, and many other studios in New York City, and he shares his experience in cultivating an environment for learning that is safe and comfortable for everyone. He's such a delight, U don't want to miss this episode!



