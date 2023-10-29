Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Braiding Broadway with Nikiya Mathis

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

Award-winning hair and wig designer, Nikiya Mathis, is talking all things Braids on Broadway!

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has some amazing casting announcements, brought to you by BroadwayWorld.com! Then I am joined by the incredible, Nikiya Mathis, to talk about her incredible career, not only as a performer, but as a sought-after hair and wig designer for tv, film, and theater! Her work can currently be seen in Jaja's African Hair Braiding on Broadway.

Nikiya is a classically trained actor who holds an MFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts. After years of hearing complaints from her peers and experiencing her own hair nightmares, Nikiya founded ActTRESSES Design and Consulting Agency, specializing in wig design and styling for actors of color.






